Ballard hits 1,000-point mark for Queensbury

QUEENSBURY — Hailey Ballard posing for a photo with her entire team after Thursday night's game spoke volumes about her 1,000-point milestone.

It's not about her, it's about the Queensbury girls basketball team.

"It's not just an individual thing — the team set me up, the team gave me the ball," said Ballard, the Spartans' center. "It was a team thing — I don't want to take it as my own."

Ballard needed four points to reach 1,000 for her varsity career and got it early in undefeated Queensbury's 67-25 Foothills Council victory over Schuylerville.

The 6-foot-1 senior joined teammate Hope Sullivan as a 1,000-point scorer — Sullivan accomplished the feat last month. Both seniors scored nine points while playing only the first and third quarters. Meghan O'Connor led the team with 10 points.

"We just have so much talent on the team, the chemistry on the team is great, the depth is amazing — it's a very talented group of girls," said Ballard, who was called up to varsity halfway through her eighth-grade season. "The basketball IQ is a big thing — knowing where people are, having that sense of where to put the ball, and the right time to shoot the ball."