Argyle rallies to beat Whitehall in OT

ARGYLE — The Argyle Scots got a very late start on their 2020-21 season. But their first game back turned out to be memorable.

Lillianna Kingsley hit a 3-pointer to tie the game with 2.3 seconds left in the fourth quarter and Argyle went on to beat Whitehall 61-57 in overtime of their Washington County league girls basketball opener Tuesday. The Scots were down by 13 points after three quarters.

Last winter, the Scots made it to the finals of the Adirondack League tournament, but were upset in the quarterfinals of the Section II tournament by Whitehall. The rematch came 370 days later in an empty gym during a pandemic-delayed season that almost never started.

Kingsley, a junior, scored 23 points for Whitehall, five of them on 3-pointers. Her game-tying 3 came from the right side after Argyle came down the court following a missed free throw.

"We just couldn't get anything going," Argyle coach Terry Chamberlain said. "I just wasn't happy with our defense. We stepped up our intensity and at some point we went full-court pressure."

Argyle outscored Whitehall 8-4 in the overtime to win it. Sophomore Kylee Humiston added 19 points for the Scots.

Zoe Eggleston scored 21 for Whitehall. Madison Gould added 10.