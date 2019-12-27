Argyle beats Gibbons, giving Chamberlain his 300th win

ARGYLE — Terry Chamberlain started out wanting to coach baseball and football.

Someday when his career ends, he’ll likely be best known for his work as a girls basketball coach. Chamberlain picked up his 300th career win on Friday night as Argyle beat Bishop Gibbons 60-52 in a non-league game.

Shelby Caprood finished with 19 points and 20 rebounds as the Scots (5-2) avenged a three-point loss to Bishop Gibbons in their season opener. Bishop Gibbons is the defending Section II champion in Class D.

“I thought we played them pretty hard down there,” Chamberlain said of the first game of the season, “so I was really looking forward to seeing the rematch. ... The girls are definitely improving. We’re young, so we’re getting more experience. I think we’re making strides in the right direction.”

Bryanne Mattison added 13 points and seven rebounds for the Scots. Paige Cormie finished with 12 points and six rebounds and Erica Liddle contributed seven assists.