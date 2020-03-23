Area coaches react to decision to cancel winter championships

“It’s unfortunate for us and all the other boys and girls teams that were still playing,” Cambridge girls basketball coach Bob Phillips said. “But there’s a lot bigger things going on in people’s lives, livelihoods and job status. I think it was a good call.”

“Hopefully people are able to get through this financially,” Lake George boys basketball coach Blake White said. “Sports is fun, but in the big picture, it’s just entertainment and fun. I told my team before, if this is the worst thing that ever happens to you, you will be very lucky.”

The decision that NYSPHSAA Executive Director Dr. Robert Zayas called the “most difficult” of his career was expected by coaches.

Schools across the region have been closed since March 16 and will remain closed until at least April 20, part of a nationwide effort to slow the spread of coronavirus, a respiratory illness that can be deadly to certain vulnerable groups. That has also postponed the start of spring sports.

“I’m a pretty optimistic guy, I like to think there’s always a chance, but I didn’t think there was a chance by last weekend,” said Phillips, whose Indians were the defending state champions. “But we got a chance to do what spring sports might not get to do: play a full season.”