Area coaches react to decision to cancel winter championships

The Fort Edward girls basketball team achieved its goal this season.
With the New York State Public High School Athletic Association officially canceling the remaining winter sports championships on Monday because of the coronavirus pandemic, that achievement is what the Flying Forts can hang onto.
“We took it as far as we possibly could, and that was our goal this year,” Fort Edward coach Jason Thomas said. “My heart breaks for the seniors, to get this far and not be able to finish, it stinks. But although we love sports, there are other things in the world that are bigger and more important right now.”
Thomas’ sentiment was echoed by other local coaches whose seasons ended short of the state tournaments, as the winter season officially ended with NYSPHSAA’s announcement. State tournaments in boys and girls basketball, ice hockey and bowling had been indefinitely postponed on March 12.
The local teams affected are Fort Edward, Bolton and Cambridge in girls basketball; the Lake George, North Warren and Schroon Lake boys basketball teams; the Queensbury hockey team; and the South Glens Falls bowling team and Glens Falls bowler Jocelyn Smith. The basketball teams were all slated for regional finals on March 14. Queensbury was in the state final four, and the bowlers were headed to the state tournament in Syracuse that weekend.
“It’s unfortunate for us and all the other boys and girls teams that were still playing,” Cambridge girls basketball coach Bob Phillips said. “But there’s a lot bigger things going on in people’s lives, livelihoods and job status. I think it was a good call.”
“Hopefully people are able to get through this financially,” Lake George boys basketball coach Blake White said. “Sports is fun, but in the big picture, it’s just entertainment and fun. I told my team before, if this is the worst thing that ever happens to you, you will be very lucky.”
The decision that NYSPHSAA Executive Director Dr. Robert Zayas called the “most difficult” of his career was expected by coaches.
Schools across the region have been closed since March 16 and will remain closed until at least April 20, part of a nationwide effort to slow the spread of coronavirus, a respiratory illness that can be deadly to certain vulnerable groups. That has also postponed the start of spring sports.
You have free articles remaining.
“I’m a pretty optimistic guy, I like to think there’s always a chance, but I didn’t think there was a chance by last weekend,” said Phillips, whose Indians were the defending state champions. “But we got a chance to do what spring sports might not get to do: play a full season.”
“It was kind of inevitable at this point with everything else going on in the world,” said Bolton girls basketball coach Luke Schweickert, whose team had been scheduled to face Fort Edward in a Class D regional final.
“The way things are going, I didn’t have any hope that they were going to happen,” White said. “The thought of trying to get the team back together again in April or May to play seemed kind of disjointed.”
All of the local teams had celebrated Section II or Section VII titles — the basketball teams just the weekend before the suspension of play, which came on the heels of professional and college sports coming to a halt.
So the sectional titles are some consolation to the teams that will not be able to play for state championships to end this season.
Lake George won its fourth straight Section II boys title in Class C, while Cambridge won the girls championship for the third year in a row. In Class D, Fort Edward won its first Section II title since 2016, Bolton won Section VII for the first time since 2006, and the North Warren boys captured their first Section II crown in 20 years.
“The kids accomplished some big things this season even though it ended,” said Phillips, whose team went 22-1 this season and returns every starter next season. “So we have to celebrate the positive — we just won three (Section II titles) in a row. That’s important, another silver lining.”
“It doesn’t take away from what the girls accomplished this season,” said Thomas, whose team finished 21-2 overall. “We only had two losses, to a Class B team and Argyle. I couldn’t be any prouder of them.”
White said he and his team was able to find some closure the day after the initial postponement, when they gathered for one final time to watch the Section II final and talk out their feelings.
“We were able to finish on a really high note,” White said. “We look at what we did in sectionals — we have the biggest Class C tournament in the state, and to be the top team out of 20 really says something. And we were fortunate enough to do it four years in a row.
“Walking into the locker room after we beat Waterford (for the Section II title),” White added, “the kids were so excited, and seeing the satisfaction and the joy they felt after that. That was my favorite memory of the season.”
Follow Pete Tobey on Twitter @PTobeyPSVarsity.