ANALYSIS: Section II Girls Basketball Tournament

Fort Edward (18-2) got the No. 1 seed over Argyle (14-6), but that was not a surprise. The Flying Forts beat the Scots by 20 and 12 in the regular season, before Argyle beat the Forts 49-46 in the Adirondack League semifinals. Fort Edward is led by junior Gaby Thomas and four seniors who all have lots of experience. The Forts lost in overtime in last year's semifinals and are looking for a bit of redemption, having not won Section II since 2016. Argyle lost guard Paige Cormie to injury in the Adirondack League final against Warrensburg, so her status may be important, but the Scots have a quality post player in Shelby Caprood. Bishop Gibbons, the defending Section II champ, went 12-7 and split with Argyle during the season.