ANALYSIS: Section II Girls Basketball Tournament

Here's a more analytical look at the 2019-20 Section II Girls Basketball Tournament:
All of the Section II championship games are set for March 7 at Hudson Valley Community College.
CLASS D
Fort Edward (18-2) got the No. 1 seed over Argyle (14-6), but that was not a surprise. The Flying Forts beat the Scots by 20 and 12 in the regular season, before Argyle beat the Forts 49-46 in the Adirondack League semifinals. Fort Edward is led by junior Gaby Thomas and four seniors who all have lots of experience. The Forts lost in overtime in last year's semifinals and are looking for a bit of redemption, having not won Section II since 2016. Argyle lost guard Paige Cormie to injury in the Adirondack League final against Warrensburg, so her status may be important, but the Scots have a quality post player in Shelby Caprood. Bishop Gibbons, the defending Section II champ, went 12-7 and split with Argyle during the season.
Hartford (13-7) drew the fifth seed with the unenviable two-hour trip to fourth-seeded Germantown (14-6), the Central Hudson Valley League champ. The winner likely gets Fort Edward. Whitehall (10-10) got the seventh seed and a home game against Loudonville Christian (10-6) in the opening round Friday. North Warren (3-16) was seeded 11th and plays at Northville on Friday.
"Especially in the D's — obviously we're a D-heavy league — we did pretty well, with Fort Edward and Argyle getting the 1 and 2 seeds," said Warrensburg coach Scott Smith, the Adirondack League girls basketball rep. "That shows the strength of our league, especially comparing the D's. Whitehall with a home game, that's a good one for them. Hartford gets the (opening-round) bye, they're playing better now. The nice thing is we were able to keep some teams away from each other, as well, in the first round.
"I think you're going to see hopefully at least three Adirondack teams reach the semifinals," Smith added.
CLASS C
Cambridge (19-1) is the obvious No. 1 seed and heavy favorite in Class C. The Indians brought back every starter, led by Sophie and Lilly Phillips, from last year's state championship team. The Phillips twins are both outstanding junior guards, Stasia Epler and Ruth Nolan are solid on the perimeter, while Fiona Mooney and McKayla McLenithan are strong in the post.
Adirondack League champion Warrensburg (17-3) drew the fourth seed behind No. 2 Maple Hill (18-1), the Patroon Conference champ, and No. 3 Duanesburg (17-3), which won the Western Athletic Conference small-school division. The Burghers are led by point guard Hope Boland and Abigail and Aubrey Ranous, who combined to average about 42 points per game.
"There was some discussion between us and Duanesburg for the 3 and the 4, both teams are 17-3, and two of Duanesburg's losses were to Fonda and Mekeel," Smith said. "I really can't complain there, but the 4 seed, we get a home game, the kids deserve that, they've done a nice job the last few years."
Lake George (9-11) was seeded 12th and travels to fifth-seeded Berne-Knox (14-6) in Saturday's opening round. Salem (11-6) was seeded eighth and gets a home game Saturday against Schoharie, with a quarterfinal game at Cambridge awaiting the winner.
Warrensburg has a potential quarterfinal rematch with Berne-Knox — the Burghers won a one-point thriller in last year's quarterfinals to reach the semis.
CLASS B
How stacked is Class B? So loaded that Greenwich (17-3), the third-place team in the Wasaren League, was only seeded ninth, and must play a road game at No. 8 Cobleskill (15-5) on Saturday in the round of 16. The Witches were unfortunately caught as one of the smallest Class B teams this season instead of a large Class C.
Corinth (12-8), one of the Adirondack League semifinalists, was seeded 21st out of 22 teams in Class B, with a road game at No. 12 Ichabod Crane. The Tomahawks are led by Maddie DeLisle, a strong outside shooter who averages 13.5 ppg, and Alexa Abbatantuono, who has come on strong, averaging 11 ppg over the last 10 games.
"It's tough, we're a C-D league, but they're a dangerous team, they're very athletic, they've got some shooters," Smith said. "If Maddie DeLisle and Alexa Abbatantuono are hitting, they could give a couple of teams a scare, for sure."
Glens Falls (6-13) was seeded 15th, but gets a home play-in game against No. 18 Albany Academy. Schuylerville (2-18) is seeded 19th and plays at No. 14 Hoosick Falls (8-8). All of the Class B play-in games are set for Thursday night.
Schalmont (19-1) of the Colonial Council is the No. 1 seed in Class B, with WAC representatives Fonda (16-3) and Mekeel Christian (18-2) and Wasaren League champion Mechanicville (15-5) rounding out the top four seeds.
"The B's are loaded, Greenwich is 17-3 and got a 9 seed," Smith said. "It's going to make for a very exciting first round, once you get through these play-ins, the first-round games alone are going to be some really good matchups. Some of these teams could pull off an upset — it's possible."
CLASS A
Foothills Council champion Queensbury (18-1) was rewarded with the No. 1 seed, a year after finishing as runner-up to six-time Section II champion Averill Park (14-6), which drew the No. 2 seed after winning the Suburban Council's smaller-school Gray Division.
"That was probably the discussion that went back and forth the most," Smith said. "It really was splitting hairs, it came down to Queensbury has had a great season, they beat Bishop Kearney, which beat Saratoga for Saratoga's one loss. If it pans out where it's 1 and 2 in the sectional finals, that will be a great final. It was a very good final last year, too."
Queensbury has played almost half the season without standout guard Hope Sullivan, but forward Hailey Ballard and her teammates have really stepped up as a senior-loaded veteran team should. The Spartans could face Foothills rival Hudson Falls (9-10) in the quarterfinals, with the Tigers powered by top scoring threat Brinley Inglee. South Glens Falls (12-8), which tied with Class B Johnstown (12-8) for third in the Foothills, is seeded seventh and gets a home matchup with Mohonasen (6-14) on Friday night. The Bulldogs feature sharp-shooting guards Sydney Hart and Hannah Breen.
Foothills runner-up Amsterdam (17-3) drew the third seed in Class A, though the Rams have lost leading scorer Jackie Stanavich to a season-ending knee injury, and the Colonial Council's Holy Names (17-3) is No. 4. The winner of Holy Names vs. fifth seed Burnt Hills (8-12) could face Queensbury in the semifinals on March 4 at Hudson Valley Community College.
CLASS AA
Saratoga Springs (19-1) got the No. 1 seed over Shenendehowa (19-1) by virtue of the Blue Streaks' 57-54 head-to-head victory over Shen last week. Niskayuna (18-2) and Colonie (14-5) round out the top four seeds in Class AA.
