Adirondack League basketball finals set

The Hartford girls basketball team got the championship rematch it wanted, while the Lake George and Argyle boys continued on their collision course Thursday night.

Gabbie McFarren scored 21 points and Karlee Nims added 12 as Hartford pulled away to a 54-48 victory over Whitehall in the Adirondack League basketball semifinals.

The Tanagers will face undefeated Corinth (19-0) — a 63-19 winner over North Warren — in the Adirondack League girls championship game on Saturday, scheduled for 5 p.m. at Hudson Falls High School.

The boys championship game between Lake George and Argyle follows at 6:45 p.m. In the boys semis, Lake George topped Warrensburg 58-43, while the Scots defeated North Warren 64-43.

In the girls semifinals, Whitehall (15-4) hung tough with Hartford for nearly three quarters before the Tanagers pulled away. Sam Howland led the Railroaders with 20 points.

“We had a late start — we were down 27-16 at halftime, but we started kicking in in the third quarter, and we kicked into high gear in the fourth to seal it,” said Hartford coach Jason Johnson, whose team improved to 15-3.

The last time the Hartford and Corinth girls met on Jan. 14, the visiting Tomahawks used a 20-2 run to close the third quarter and run away to a 70-58 victory. Maddie DeLisle scored a game-high 34 points in that game.

“We played strong with them, I think we were the only team to get ahead of them — we were up two at halftime,” Johnson said. “Then we got in foul trouble and we fell apart in the third quarter. Hopefully, we can keep our composure and push through this time.”

Neither team has won an Adirondack League girls basketball title game in a league ruled in recent years by Lake George, Fort Edward and Warrensburg. The Tanagers last played in the game in 1999, while Corinth’s last appearance was 1995.

CORINTH 63, NORTH WARREN 19: Corinth remained undefeated as Emily Dingmon scored 22 points and added nine rebounds and eight assists in a 63-19 win over North Warren. Maddie DeLisle and Deandra Gill each added 10 points for the Tomahawks.

Corinth jumped out to a 26-5 halftime lead and outscored the Cougars 23-7 in the third quarter.

Nicole Buckman led North Warren (10-9) with nine points.

Boys

LAKE GEORGE 58, WARRENSBURG 43: Ryan Becker scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as the Warriors reached the Adirondack League title game for the first time since 2019, the last year they won.

Cameron Orr added 13 points for top-seeded Lake George, which improved to 16-3 overall. Isaac Herrick had 11 points and seven rebounds, Julius Moffitt chipped in with 10 points and Luke Sheldon pulled down 10 boards.

Dan Cunniffe led the Burghers (12-6) with 16 points and Stevie Schloss added 11 points, with Brady Cheney snagging eight rebounds.

Lake George and Argyle last met on Jan. 14, a 58-50 win for the Warriors.

ARGYLE 64, NORTH WARREN 43: Derek Liddle scored 16 points and Jared Montello added 11 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Scots (16-3) into the championship game for the first time since 2014. Argyle defeated Lake George in 2013 for its last league crown.

Hunter Ingram netted 11 points and Brandon Saunders had 10 for the Scots.

Sean Evans scored a game-high 17 points to lead the Cougars (11-8), who also got 11 points from Derrick Tyrrell.

Adirondack League semifinals

BOYS

LAKE GEORGE 58, WARRENSBURG 43

Warrensburg (12-6)

2P 3P FT TP

Dan Cunniffe 2 4 0 16

Steve Schloss 1 3 0 11

Brady Cheney 2 0 3 7

Evan LaPell 3 1 0 9

Totals 8 8 3 43

Lake George (16-3)

2P 3P FT TP

Cameron Orr 3 2 1 13

Julius Moffitt 2 2 0 10

Ryan Becker 4 0 8 16

Isaac Herrick 4 1 0 11

Luke Sheldon 3 0 2 8

Totals 16 5 11 58

Warrensburg 11 6 10 16 — 43

Lake George 20 15 13 10 — 58

Other stats: Cheney (War) 8 rebounds, 2 assists. Powers (War) 7 rebounds. Schloss (War) 5 rebounds, 2 assists. LaPell (War) 2 assists. Sheldon (LG) 10 rebounds. Becker (LG) 10 rebounds. Herrick (LG) 7 rebounds, 2 assists. Orr (LG) 5 assists. Moffitt (LG) 3 assists.

JV: Lake George won.

ARGYLE 64, NORTH WARREN 43

League: Adirondack League

North Warren (11-8)

2P 3P FT TP

Tommy Conway 1 2 0 8

Sean Evans 3 3 2 17

Zach Hooper 0 0 0 0

Andrew Beadnell 1 0 0 2

Cooper Morehouse 1 1 0 5

Derrick Tyrell 4 1 0 11

Angelo Willette 0 0 0 0

Connor Jennings 0 0 0 0

Wyatt Jennings 0 0 0 0

Totals 10 7 2 43

Argyle (16-3)

2P 3P FT TP

Brandon Saunders 4 0 2 10

Hunter Ingram 2 2 1 11

Dru Austin 0 1 0 3

Derek Liddle 2 4 0 16

Lucas Kingsley 2 0 0 4

Talha Dar 0 0 2 2

Jared Montello 4 0 3 11

Brad Koopman 0 0 1 1

Justin McWhorter 3 0 0 6

Totals 17 7 9 64

North Warren 4 7 11 21 — 43

Argyle 17 17 15 15 — 64

Other stats: Montello (Arg) 13 rebounds. McWhorter (Arg) 9 rebounds. Saunders (Arg) 5 rebounds, 6 assists.

GIRLS

HARTFORD 54, WHITEHALL 48

Whitehall (15-4)

2P 3P FT TP

Blake Bird 3 0 2 8

Maddison Gould 0 0 2 2

Ashlyn Groesbeck 0 1 1 4

Sam Howland 6 0 8 20

Jayden Hughes 1 1 0 5

Vinna Jensen 0 0 0 0

Amelia Lyng 2 0 0 4

Ava Ruby 0 0 0 0

Olivia Whiting 1 1 0 5

Totals 13 3 13 48

Hartford (15-3)

2P 3P FT TP

Gabrielle McFarren 4 3 4 21

Karlee Nims 6 0 0 12

Cassandra Wade 0 0 0 0

Isabelle French 2 1 1 8

Alawnah Dunda 3 0 2 8

McKenzie Johnson 1 0 0 2

Cailin Severance 1 0 0 2

Ava Nadeau 0 0 1 1

Totals 17 4 8 54

Whitehall 18 9 8 13 — 48

Hartford 10 6 17 21 — 54

JV: Whitehall won

CORINTH 63, NORTH WARREN 19

North Warren (10-9)

2P 3P FT TP

Kiana LaGuerre 0 0 0 0

Jaemason Wilkinson 0 0 0 0

Megan Bruno 0 0 1 1

Ruth Brior 0 0 0 0

Sarah McGary 2 0 1 5

Holly Perry 0 0 0 0

Laci Bruno 0 0 0 0

Jessica Paul 0 0 0 0

Isabella Tucci 0 1 1 4

Nicole Buckman 2 0 5 9

Alexis Allen 0 0 0 0

Totals 4 1 8 19

Corinth (19-0)

2P 3P FT TP

Olivia Mann 2 0 0 4

Emily Dingmon 8 0 6 22

Taylor Stone 0 0 0 0

Alexis Crossman 2 0 1 5

Whitney Cameron 4 0 0 8

Maddie DeLisle 5 0 0 10

Sarah Pita 0 0 0 0

Alyssa Abbatantuono 1 0 2 4

Deandra Gill 5 0 0 10

Totals 27 0 9 63

North Warren 2 3 7 7 — 19

Corinth 14 12 23 14 — 63

Other stats: Pita (Cor) 10 rebounds. Dingmon (Cor) 9 rebounds, 8 assists. Crossman (Cor) 5 assists. DeLisle (Cor) 3 assists.

