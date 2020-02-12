Adirondack League basketball finals are set

Argyle pulled off the upset of the Adirondack League girls basketball semifinals Tuesday night, holding on for a 49-46 win over top-seeded Fort Edward.
Paige Cormie scored 23 points to lead the Scots, who advance to play Warrensburg in Saturday’s league championship game. The Burghers defeated Corinth 65-56 in the other semifinal.
In the Adirondack boys semis, Granville topped Argyle 77-68, and North Warren beat Hadley-Luzerne 73-55.
The Adirondack League championship games are set for Saturday at Queensbury High School. The girls game is set for 6 p.m., followed at 8 p.m. by the boys final between Granville and North Warren.
The Argyle girls, who had lost to Fort Edward by 20 and 12 points earlier this season, got off to a strong start and kept the game close coming out of halftime.
Shelby Caprood grabbed 17 rebounds and finished with nine points for the Scots (14-5). Fort Edward got 16 points from Gaby Thomas and 13 from Caitlin Mahoney.
“We just got believing and kept playing hard,” Argyle girls coach Terry Chamberlain said. “We took care of the ball better than the last two times we played them. We played good hard-nosed defense, we took the ball hard to the basket and we did a good job of distributing the ball.”
In a tight game, the Flying Forts (17-2) took the lead with about four minutes left, but Argyle fought back and held on down the stretch.
“We did a much better job on defense this time — they had 10 3’s against us the first time we played, and this time we held them to two,” Chamberlain said. “I’m real proud of this group — they’re young, they’ve been growing all year and they’re making strides in the right direction.
“Not that I want to face them again in (Class D) sectionals, but we wanted them to know we can play with them,” Chamberlain added.
In the other semifinal, Hope Boland led four Warrensburg scorers in double figures with 19 points, all in the second half, and added 10 assists and three steals. The Burghers (16-3) pulled away from a 23-23 halftime tie with an 11-0 run to start the second half. Tenisha Tyrell had a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds.
Corinth (11-7) got 21 points from Maddie DeLisle and 15 from Alexa Abbatantuono.
On the boys side, T.J. Wilson scored 20 points to lead Granville past Argyle, with Josh Oakman adding 16 points and Jarett Williams netting 15 for the Golden Horde (15-4). Peyton Lufkin poured in 36 points for the Scots (12-7) in the loss.
For North Warren (17-2), Anthony Girard scored 24 points and Tanner Dunkley added 21. Danny McMahon led Hadley-Luzerne (12-7) with 19 points.