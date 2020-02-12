Adirondack League basketball finals are set

Argyle pulled off the upset of the Adirondack League girls basketball semifinals Tuesday night, holding on for a 49-46 win over top-seeded Fort Edward.

Paige Cormie scored 23 points to lead the Scots, who advance to play Warrensburg in Saturday’s league championship game. The Burghers defeated Corinth 65-56 in the other semifinal.

In the Adirondack boys semis, Granville topped Argyle 77-68, and North Warren beat Hadley-Luzerne 73-55.

The Adirondack League championship games are set for Saturday at Queensbury High School. The girls game is set for 6 p.m., followed at 8 p.m. by the boys final between Granville and North Warren.

The Argyle girls, who had lost to Fort Edward by 20 and 12 points earlier this season, got off to a strong start and kept the game close coming out of halftime.

Shelby Caprood grabbed 17 rebounds and finished with nine points for the Scots (14-5). Fort Edward got 16 points from Gaby Thomas and 13 from Caitlin Mahoney.

“We just got believing and kept playing hard,” Argyle girls coach Terry Chamberlain said. “We took care of the ball better than the last two times we played them. We played good hard-nosed defense, we took the ball hard to the basket and we did a good job of distributing the ball.”

