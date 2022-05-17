 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fante scores 46 in Glens Falls victory

GLENS FALLS 62, CORINTH 48

League: Foothills Council

Site: Unified Basketball

Corinth

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Jason Bellinger;1;0;0;2

Matt Baird;9;0;0;18

Justin Winslow;0;0;0;0

Nate Winslow;3;0;0;6

Wyatt Wood;0;0;0;0

Tallulah LaBrake;4;0;0;8

Scotty Sprague;1;4;0;14

Totals;18;4;0;48

Glens Falls (4-0, 4-0)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Logan Burns;0;0;0;0

Noah Howarth;1;0;0;2

Gavin Howarth;1;0;0;2

Matt Healy;6;0;0;12

Michael Fante;11;8;0;46

Zach Olden;0;0;0;0

Sam Corey-Walker;0;0;0;0

Don Kist;0;0;0;0

Will Speers;0;0;0;0

Daeyman Tang;0;0;0;0

Totals;19;8;0;62

Corinth;15;11;12;10 — 48

Glens Falls;23;9;21;9 — 62

Notes: Michael Fante of Glens Falls hit eight 3-pointers on his way to a career-best 46 points. Matt Healy of Glens Falls also scored in double figures, adding 12 points. Matt Baird and Scotty Sprague scored 18 and 14 points, respectively, for Corinth.

