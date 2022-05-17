Fante scores 46 in Glens Falls victory

GLENS FALLS 62, CORINTH 48
League: Foothills Council
Site: Unified Basketball
Corinth
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Jason Bellinger;1;0;0;2
Matt Baird;9;0;0;18
Justin Winslow;0;0;0;0
Nate Winslow;3;0;0;6
Wyatt Wood;0;0;0;0
Tallulah LaBrake;4;0;0;8
Scotty Sprague;1;4;0;14
Totals;18;4;0;48
Glens Falls (4-0, 4-0)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Logan Burns;0;0;0;0
Noah Howarth;1;0;0;2
Gavin Howarth;1;0;0;2
Matt Healy;6;0;0;12
Michael Fante;11;8;0;46
Zach Olden;0;0;0;0
Sam Corey-Walker;0;0;0;0
Don Kist;0;0;0;0
Will Speers;0;0;0;0
Daeyman Tang;0;0;0;0
Totals;19;8;0;62
Corinth;15;11;12;10 — 48
Glens Falls;23;9;21;9 — 62
Notes: Michael Fante of Glens Falls hit eight 3-pointers on his way to a career-best 46 points. Matt Healy of Glens Falls also scored in double figures, adding 12 points. Matt Baird and Scotty Sprague scored 18 and 14 points, respectively, for Corinth.