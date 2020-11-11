Cambridge trio signs Letters of Intent

Cambridge seniors Sophie and Lilly Phillips and Fiona Mooney have made the most of their years on the basketball court. The three played a major role in the Indians’ three straight Section II titles and a state championship.
On Wednesday at the high school, the trio signed their National Letters of Intent to continue their athletic careers at the NCAA Division I level.
“It was a pretty proud moment, obviously with my two, and Fiona’s like another daughter, as all of the girls on the team are — they’ve all been together since kindergarten,” Cambridge girls basketball coach Bob Phillips said.
However, while the Phillips twins will be playing basketball in college — Sophie at Rhode Island, Lilly at the University at Albany — Mooney is heading in a completely different direction.
Next fall, Mooney will be heading to the West Coast to row for Stanford University.
Since her freshman year, Mooney has competed in crew for the Saratoga Rowing Association, which opened a whole new athletic opportunity for the 5-foot-11 basketball center.
“It wasn’t something I was expecting to do in college,” Mooney said. “And Stanford, that was another big surprise.”
Mooney, one of the top students in her class, considered other universities for rowing, including Yale — where her older sisters, Helen and Olivia, have attended. She declined to offer scholarship details.
“She’s high-academic, a high-character kid — she’s top-notch,” Bob Phillips said. “Fi’s done a lot with rowing since she gave up AAU (basketball) as a freshman.”
Mooney said she visited Stanford last February and loved the experience.
“They have really great coaches and team members, I liked them immediately,” said Mooney, who said she might study environmental science or environmental justice.
She credited her coaches and teammates in the SRA with helping her improve to the point of earning a Division I scholarship, and experience in a variety of boats, from singles and doubles to varsity eights.
“I’ve played basketball since I started playing sports — rowing is the newest sport I’ve done,” Mooney said. “I was very lucky to be where I was. (The SRA is) a great community that helped me continue rowing for the next four years.”
