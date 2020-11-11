Cambridge trio signs Letters of Intent

Cambridge seniors Sophie and Lilly Phillips and Fiona Mooney have made the most of their years on the basketball court. The three played a major role in the Indians’ three straight Section II titles and a state championship.

On Wednesday at the high school, the trio signed their National Letters of Intent to continue their athletic careers at the NCAA Division I level.

“It was a pretty proud moment, obviously with my two, and Fiona’s like another daughter, as all of the girls on the team are — they’ve all been together since kindergarten,” Cambridge girls basketball coach Bob Phillips said.

However, while the Phillips twins will be playing basketball in college — Sophie at Rhode Island, Lilly at the University at Albany — Mooney is heading in a completely different direction.

Next fall, Mooney will be heading to the West Coast to row for Stanford University.

Since her freshman year, Mooney has competed in crew for the Saratoga Rowing Association, which opened a whole new athletic opportunity for the 5-foot-11 basketball center.

“It wasn’t something I was expecting to do in college,” Mooney said. “And Stanford, that was another big surprise.”