Warriors, Spa Catholic split pair of boys games
agate

Warriors, Spa Catholic split pair of boys games

Issac Cutler scored 22 points as Stillwater beat Spa Catholic in a boys basketball game on Saturday. The teams split a two-game series on the weekend.

STILLWATER 61, SARATOGA CATHOLIC 46

League: Saratoga County league

Stillwater (1-1)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

CJ McNeil;2;0;7;11

Jacob Zecca;3;1;0;9

Tyler Paffen;0;1;0;3

Geran Baker;2;3;0;13

Reese Hotaling;0;1;0;3

Issac Cutler;8;1;3;22

Lukas Lilac;0;0;0;0

Julian Tyler;0;0;0;0

Totals;15;7;10;61

Saratoga Central Catholic (1-1)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Anthony Barile;1;3;0;11

Robbie Bolen;0;2;2;8

Hayden Day;6;1;2;17

Will Emery;0;0;0;0

Will Fizer;0;0;0;0

Cameron Khoury;1;1;0;5

Aiden Lambert;0;1;2;5

Danny Mantia;0;0;0;0

Matt Murphy;0;0;0;0

Totals;8;8;6;46

Stillwater;13;9;21;18 — 61

Spa Catholic;7;14;21;4 — 46

Other stats: Day (SCC) 11 rebounds, 4 assists.

JV: Stillwater won.

Notes: Stillwater held a 43-42 lead at the end of the third quarter and used a big fourth quarter to put the game away. The two teams split a weekend home-and-home and are both 1-1 on the season.

