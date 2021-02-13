Warriors, Spa Catholic split pair of boys games

Issac Cutler scored 22 points as Stillwater beat Spa Catholic in a boys basketball game on Saturday. The teams split a two-game series on the weekend.
STILLWATER 61, SARATOGA CATHOLIC 46
League: Saratoga County league
Stillwater (1-1)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
CJ McNeil;2;0;7;11
Jacob Zecca;3;1;0;9
Tyler Paffen;0;1;0;3
Geran Baker;2;3;0;13
Reese Hotaling;0;1;0;3
Issac Cutler;8;1;3;22
Lukas Lilac;0;0;0;0
Julian Tyler;0;0;0;0
Totals;15;7;10;61
Saratoga Central Catholic (1-1)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Anthony Barile;1;3;0;11
Robbie Bolen;0;2;2;8
Hayden Day;6;1;2;17
Will Emery;0;0;0;0
Will Fizer;0;0;0;0
Cameron Khoury;1;1;0;5
Aiden Lambert;0;1;2;5
Danny Mantia;0;0;0;0
Matt Murphy;0;0;0;0
Totals;8;8;6;46
Stillwater;13;9;21;18 — 61
Spa Catholic;7;14;21;4 — 46
Other stats: Day (SCC) 11 rebounds, 4 assists.
JV: Stillwater won.
Notes: Stillwater held a 43-42 lead at the end of the third quarter and used a big fourth quarter to put the game away. The two teams split a weekend home-and-home and are both 1-1 on the season.