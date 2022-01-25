Warrensburg back on track after layoff, topples Granville

With 20 days off from playing games because of coronavirus restrictions, the Warrensburg boys basketball team did its best to stay busy.

Coach Mike Perrone had his available players focus on situational basketball and the mental aspects of the game in every practice.

"We played a ton of 3-on-3 and 2-on-2, emphasizing playing without the ball, setting screens, reading screens," Perrone said by phone Tuesday night. "That was the only benefit of the layoff, learning to play better basketball."

That has paid dividends for the Burghers, who pulled off a 57-51 Adirondack League upset of Granville on Tuesday night behind sophomore Stevie Schloss' career-high 35 points.

It was Warrensburg's second win in as many nights, as the Burghers (4-3 league, 6-3 overall) were coming off a 54-46 win over Hartford on Monday, their first game since Jan. 4.

Warrensburg, which started four sophomores, weathered a hot shooting performance by the visiting Golden Horde in the first half, as Granville built a 29-21 halftime lead.

However, Schloss took over the game in the second half, scoring 15 of the Burghers' 18 points in the fourth quarter alone. He also grabbed eight rebounds.

"He just had so many finishes at the rim. He went through contact the whole second half," Perrone said of Schloss. "He's not that big — he's about 6-foot, 150 pounds — but he plays bigger. He was super-aggressive and his teammates kept finding him. He hit 12 free throws, mostly in the last quarter."

Evan LaPell added 10 points, 11 rebounds and five assists for Warrensburg, which also got 11 rebounds from Brady Cheney and six assists from Dan Cunniffe, the Burghers' only senior.

Granville (6-3, 9-4) was led by the Nelson twins, as Caleb scored 20 points and Cody added 16.

"It's been a building process for us for a while, and this was one of our biggest wins in a long time," Perrone said. "We're behind in games now, so we're playing four games a week for the next three weeks."

Warrensburg 57, Granville 51 Granville (6-3, 9-4) ;2P;3P;FT;TP Logan Harrington;0;2;0;6 Alex Warrington;1;0;1;3 Cody Nelson;3;2;4;16 Caleb Nelson;4;4;0;20 Conner Farrell;2;0;0;4 Nate Rathbun;1;0;0;2 Matt Barlow;0;0;0;0 Totals;11;8;5;51 Warrensburg (4-3, 6-3) ;2P;3P;FT;TP Stevie Schloss;7;3;12;35 Dan Cunniffe;0;2;0;6 Evan LaPell;5;0;0;10 Brady Cheney;3;0;0;6 Tyler Powers;0;0;0;0 Bryn Jones;0;0;0;0 Totals;15;5;12;57 Granville;17;12;11;11 — 51 Warrensburg;13;8;18;18 — 57

