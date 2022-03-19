Underdog Ichabod Crane reaches Class B state final

GLENS FALLS — When the game is on the line, Alex Schmidt wants the basketball in his hands.

On Saturday afternoon, Ichabod Crane’s junior point guard scored 10 of the Riders’ final 12 points — making 6 of 8 foul shots in the final 51 seconds of a 53-43 Class B semifinal victory over Allegany-Limestone.

“This is what I live for,” said Schmidt, who finished with 17 points. “Every kid growing up wants to be a point guard, wants to grow up and lead their team and control the ball, and that’s what I wanted to do.”

Now, perhaps the unlikeliest team in the State Boys Basketball Tournament — Ichabod Crane was the sixth seed in Section II — moves on to Sunday’s Class B championship game against Friends Academy. That game tips off at 3 p.m. at Cool Insuring Arena.

Ichabod Crane, which trailed 31-26 early in the third quarter, seized control with an 11-0 run. After Allegany-Limestone closed within 47-43 with 1:20 left in regulation, Schmidt sealed the win at the foul line. The Riders outscored the Gators 27-14 in the second half.

“We’re really confident when he goes to the line,” said senior forward Brett Richards, who led the Riders with 19 points and 14 rebounds, 11 off the defensive glass. “We know he’s going to hit them, he hits them all the time in practice. When he gets fouled we know it’s usually two points.”

For a program that had not won a sectional title since 1963, and a team that started the season 3-5 with COVID issues, this run — the Riders have won 17 of their last 19 games — is the stuff of dreams.

“It’s an unreal feeling,” Richards said. “It’s great, going through sectionals, regionals and states knowing that technically we’re not supposed to be here — so there’s no pressure, we just do our thing.”

Ichabod Crane’s thing is tough defense, getting to the boards and uptempo transition offense. For much of the first half, its pace was a little too fast, as rushed shots and turnovers plagued the Riders’ start.

“We have a lot of good guards, we’re good at pushing the ball — defense leads to offense,” Schmidt said. “We were giving up too many open shots, not enough hands up on guys. We knew once we got to the second half, we started getting hands up, started getting rebounds, started outletting the ball and getting out in transition, we would be successful. And that’s exactly what we did.”

Allegany-Limestone was the Riders’ mirror image in the tournament — the same 19-7 record coming in, the same No. 6 seeding in Section VI. A matchup of underdogs, Richards said.

The Gators’ focal point was Tyler Curran, a 6-foot-2 senior guard who scored 18 of his game-high 23 points in the first half. Schmidt shut him down in the second half.

“We knew that No. 3 (Curran) was a really good player, but we also knew we couldn’t leave one player on him the whole game,” Ichabod Crane coach Will Ferguson said. “We had Jack (Mullins) on him in the first half, he did a great job, and when we switched to Alex, he just turned up the intensity.”

Schmidt and Richards gave the Riders a 45-36 lead midway through the fourth quarter, but Allegany-Limestone got a pair of layups from Andrew Giardini to pull within 45-40.

After Schmidt drove up for two more with 1:33 to play, Hudson Kwiatkowski knocked down a 3-pointer to pull the Gators within four.

That’s when the Gators had to foul to get the ball back, and Schmidt went to work at the line.

“We switched our out-of-bounds plays to Brett and Alex, just so we knew when we got fouled, it would be our two best foul-shooters getting fouled,” Ferguson said. “So we weren’t going to take any chances with that.”

