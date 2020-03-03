Tuesday's Sectional Scoreboard
Tuesday's Sectional Scoreboard

Here are tonight's scores:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Section II Tournament

Class AA Semifinals

Green Tech 55, Colonie 42

Class C Semifinal

Waterford 54, Fort Plain 52

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Section II Tournament

Class B Semifinals

Mekeel Christian 67, Johnstown 57, OT

Mechanicville 53, Schalmont 48

Class C Semifinals

Cambridge 84, Berne-Knox 36

Maple Hill 49, Hoosic Valley 45, OT

Section VII Tournament

Class D Semifinals

Bolton 53, Boquet Valley 42

Schroon Lake 51, Keene 40

ICE HOCKEY

Section II Tournament

Division I Final

Bethlehem 3, Saratoga 2

