Tuesday's Sectional Scoreboard

Here are tonight's scores:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
Class AA Semifinals
Green Tech 55, Colonie 42
Class C Semifinal
Waterford 54, Fort Plain 52
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
Class B Semifinals
Mekeel Christian 67, Johnstown 57, OT
Mechanicville 53, Schalmont 48
Class C Semifinals
Cambridge 84, Berne-Knox 36
Maple Hill 49, Hoosic Valley 45, OT
Section VII Tournament
Class D Semifinals
Bolton 53, Boquet Valley 42
Schroon Lake 51, Keene 40
ICE HOCKEY
Section II Tournament
Division I Final
Bethlehem 3, Saratoga 2