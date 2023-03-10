Peyton Smith of Hudson Falls was named MVP of Foothills Council boys basketball all-star team for the second year in a row.

Smith ended the season averaging 25 points and 13 rebounds per game while shooting 54 percent from the field. He finished his career with 1,196 points in 74 games.

Named to the first team were Ceasar Thompson and Jhai Vellon of Foothills champion Amsterdam, Kellen Driscoll of Class B finalist Glens Falls, Lukas Sherman of Schuylerville and Trevon Bailey of Queensbury.

Foothills All-Stars MVP Peyton Smith, Hudson Falls First Team Ceasar Thompson, Amsterdam Lukas Sherman, Schuylerville Kellen Driscoll, Glens Falls Jhai Vellon, Amsterdam Trevon Bailey, Queensbury Second Team Victor Dueno, Amsterdam Ryan Savoie, Broad-Perth Brady Smith, South High Mariano Dicaterino, Gloversville JaShean Vann, Amsterdam Third Team Cooper Nadler, Glens Falls James Collar, Gloversville Braden Jones, Johnstown Oscar Lilac, Glens Falls Alec Bartone, Amsterdam