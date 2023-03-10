Peyton Smith of Hudson Falls was named MVP of Foothills Council boys basketball all-star team for the second year in a row.
Smith ended the season averaging 25 points and 13 rebounds per game while shooting 54 percent from the field. He finished his career with 1,196 points in 74 games.
Named to the first team were Ceasar Thompson and Jhai Vellon of Foothills champion Amsterdam, Kellen Driscoll of Class B finalist Glens Falls, Lukas Sherman of Schuylerville and Trevon Bailey of Queensbury.
Peyton Smith (33) of Hudson Falls drives to the hoop against Justin Gilmore (24) and Stetson Merritt (12) of Troy during this year's Class A semifinal of the Section II Boys Basketball Tournament at Cool Insuring Arena.