Tigers rally to beat Horses, need one more win for title

HUDSON FALLS — Hudson Falls rang up another win on Friday night, but it took a fourth-quarter comeback to make it happen.

The Tigers outscored Schuylerville 16-3 in the fourth quarter on the way to a 45-37 boys basketball victory. Hudson Falls improved to 15-2 in the Foothills Council and needs one more win to lock up the league title.

Schuylerville surged to a 21-16 lead at halftime and still led by five points after three quarters.

“We knew they’ve been playing very well lately,” Hudson Falls coach Greg Smith said. “They beat Scotia (Thursday) night and knocked off Amsterdam earlier. They had a good game plan. They wanted to slow the game down, force us to play at a slower pace. They were successful with that until the fourth quarter.”

Hudson Falls finally got its inside game going in the fourth, getting the ball to Peyton Smith and Evan Kwasniewski. Smith finished with 17 points and 15 rebounds while Kwasniewski had 12 points and 12 rebounds.

The Tigers put the game away in the last minute when Smith grabbed an offensive rebound off a missed free throw, scored and hit a free throw to extend the lead to seven.

Hudson Falls improved to 16-3 overall with one of its narrower escapes of the season.

“I knew we had a special team this year,” Greg Smith said. “The kids have bought into everything we’ve asked them to do. ... We’ve shared the ball. We’re not a one-dimensional team by any stretch. It’s been a fun team to coach.”

Amsterdam, which beat Broadalbin-Perth on Friday, is the Tigers’ only challenger for the league title with three losses. Hudson Falls will have to beat a local rival to finish alone in first place — the Tigers’ final opponent is Glens Falls at home on Tuesday.

Luke Sherman scored 20 points in a strong game for Schuylerville.

Hud. Falls 45, Schuylerville 37 Schuylerville ;2P;3P;FT;TP Otto Bolduc;2;0;0;4 Luke Sherman;2;5;1;20 Ryan Dow;0;0;2;2 Carson Patrick;0;0;0;0 Owen Sherman;2;1;2;9 Anthony Luzadis;1;0;0;2 Totals;7;6;5;37 Hudson Falls (15-2, 16-3) ;2P;3P;FT;TP Ben Swartz;1;0;1;3 Noah Tyler;1;1;0;5 Noah Williamson;0;1;3;6 Ethan Boucher;1;0;0;2 Evan Kwasniewski;4;0;4;12 Peyton Smith;6;0;5;17 Totals;13;2;13;45 Schuylerville;8;13;13;3 — 37 Hudson Falls;12;4;13;16 — 45 Other stats: Smith (HuF) 15 rebounds. Kwasniewski (HuF) 12 rebounds. JV: Schuylerville won.

