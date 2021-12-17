Tigers beat Scotia, move to 4-1 in Foothills play (with videos added)

HUDSON FALLS — Who was that masked man in the middle of the Hudson Falls boys basketball team’s lineup Friday night?

Of course, everyone was wearing a mask in the Tigers’ gym, but Peyton Smith was also wearing a clear plastic mask to protect his nose, broken in a scrimmage a couple of weeks ago.

There was no secret about Smith’s game, though, or where Hudson Falls’ 6-foot-8 junior center was going with the ball — inside and to the basket, often.

Smith scored 15 of his game-high 25 points in the second half and he ripped down 16 rebounds as the Tigers pulled away to a 65-44 Foothills Council victory over Scotia.

“It was good to come back and get a win,” said Smith, as the Tigers bounced back from Tuesday’s loss to Amsterdam. “We did our job, we got the ball inside of their zone, handled their press — just a good team win, honestly. We rebounded well, pushed the floor, did everything we were supposed to do.”

“Off the gate we moved the ball really well, we got into a rhythm early and nobody was selfish tonight,” senior guard Ben Swartz added. “We got our big man the ball inside and that’s where they were weak. We really played well as a team.”

Swartz netted 13 points, sparking the Tigers early with three first-half 3-pointers, and Evan Kwasniewski joined Smith with 14 points from the paint.

“We came into the season with pretty high expectations,” said Hudson Falls coach Greg Smith, whose team improved to 4-1 in the league, 5-1 overall. “Our rebounding was outstanding and the boys shared the ball — we’re playing very unselfish, we’re not getting anybody 25 shots. If we can get three guys in double figures, we’ll be competitive every night.”

The Tigers had three reserve players in COVID quarantine, so they played with nine Friday.

“We had a couple of changes to the rotation tonight, but guys stepped up and played minutes and did the things they needed to help us win,” Greg Smith said.

Hudson Falls had a distinct size advantage over Scotia, with Smith, Kwasniewski (6-5) and Swartz (6-3) all exceeding the Tartans’ starting lineup.

However, it took most of the first half before Hudson Falls really exploited that advantage, as Scotia’s Aaron Corker kept his team in the game, knocking down 15 of his 19 points in the first half. Hudson Falls had opened a 23-12 lead, but the Tartans (4-2) battled back within 30-23 at halftime.

“The Corker kid came out and had a big first half, so we made a couple of adjustments and held him to 19 for the game,” Greg Smith said. “We took their shooters away as much as we could — that was the difference in the game.”

Smith and Kwasniewski took over the game in the second half, combining for 23 of the Tigers’ 35 points after halftime as Hudson Falls’ lead continued to grow.

“I like playing face-up-to-the-basket basketball, but when they’re that much smaller, you have to use your size advantage and just post-up and go to work,” Peyton Smith said. “We also got a lot of kick-out threes. Everybody played their role tonight.”

“We can do both — we shoot the ball well, we have great inside play — we just have to trust our guys and play as a team,” Swartz said. “That was a good win.”

Hudson Falls 65, Scotia 44 Scotia (4-2) ;2P;3P;FT;TP Griff Fraterrigo;2;0;0;5 Eddie Bradt;1;0;1;3 Nick Battaglia;0;0;0;0 Aaron Corker;8;1;0;19 Ben Kline;1;1;1;6 Carson Vien;1;2;0;8 Andrew Wilson;0;0;0;0 Justin Adach;1;0;1;3 Totals;13;5;3;44 Hudson Falls (4-1, 5-1) ;2P;3P;FT;TP Anthony Johnson;0;1;0;3 Ben Swartz;1;3;2;13 Joe LaPan;2;0;0;4 Noah Williamson;1;1;1;6 Evan Kwasniewski;7;0;0;14 Peyton Smith;11;0;3;25 Daniel Mattellanes;0;0;0;0 Noah Tyler;0;0;0;0 Ethan Boucher;0;0;0;0 Totals;22;5;6;65 Scotia;12;11;6;15 — 44 Hudson Falls;17;13;15;20 — 65 JV: Scotia, 40-33.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.