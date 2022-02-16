Tigers beat Glens Falls, clinch Foothills title

HUDSON FALLS — The final cheer Tuesday night was one of the loudest, as Peyton Smith cut the last strands of the basketball net at one end of the Hudson Falls High School gymnasium.

The only bigger roar from the crowd had come minutes earlier, when the Tigers’ boys basketball team wrapped up a hard-fought 56-49 victory over rival Glens Falls for their first Foothills Council title since 2000. Players were mobbed by jubilant Hudson Falls students, who stormed the court at the final buzzer.

“It feels awesome — we’ve been saying since third grade we were going to get this and we did,” said senior guard Ben Swartz, who finished with 17 points.

“We’ve been talking about it all year that this is our year, we grinded it out and we got it done,” added Smith, the Tigers’ 6-foot-8 junior center, who scored a game-high 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. “It feels great to win the Foothills, especially against the crosstown rival you’ve been battling since you were 5 years old on the youth circuit.”

Hudson Falls, which finished the regular season at 16-2 in the league, 17-3 overall, won with rugged defense and a dominant performance on the boards. The Tigers racked up 31 rebounds, mostly off the defensive glass to limit Glens Falls’ second chances.

“We stayed true to what we’ve been doing all season, and that is committing to play defense as best we can, controlling the rebounds, which we do almost every night, and taking advantage of our big guys,” said Tigers coach Greg Smith, Peyton’s father. “They all played their roles and did their parts.”

“Same thing we’ve done all year — pound it inside,” senior forward Evan Kwasniewski said. “Every play, pound it inside. If we pound it inside, we get the outside shots.”

The physical nature of the game put both teams in the double bonus early in the fourth quarter, and Hudson Falls took full advantage, going 23 for 28 from the foul line.

“We’ve been saying all year, we have the advantage inside, just pound it inside to me and Kwaz, and then our other guys stepped up and hit a lot of big shots,” Peyton Smith said.

“Hudson Falls is a big team — they’re huge, they have a lot of weapons and they played well all year long,” Glens Falls coach Rob Girard said.

The Indians (9-9, 11-9) got 19 points from smooth-shooting freshman Kellen Driscoll and 16 from sophomore Cooper Nadler.

“We start one senior, so we’re excited about the future — we just have to figure out a way to score more points,” Girard said. “I thought our effort was really good. We came in here knowing what it was going to be like, and our kids really responded.”

The teams had battled through a tight first half. Peyton Smith scored 16 of his points before halftime, while Nadler scored 14 of his points — including a buzzer-beating half-court shot to end the first quarter — to keep Glens Falls well within striking distance.

Nadler’s third 3-pointer of the first half pull the Indians into a 24-24 tie, Hudson Falls used a 7-0 run capped by a Peyton Smith 3-pointer to take the lead for good.

Leading 31-27 at the half, the Tigers opened a double-digit lead in the third quarter before Glens Falls chipped back in the fourth, but could not close the gap. The Tigers made nine of 13 foul shots down the stretch to clinch their first league championship in 22 years.

“We just came in ready to play,” said Kwasniewski, who netted 11 points. “We knew that if we won this game, they’d put up the banner — that was in our minds the entire time.”

“This is the culmination of a lot of hard work by these kids,” Greg Smith said. “They bought in early — and I don’t mean this season, either. We’ve had this group together since third grade, traveled all over the East Coast, played AAU together, competed in summer league, all for the opportunity to have this tonight in front of our home crowd. I couldn’t be happier.”

Hudson Falls 56, Glens Falls 49 Glens Falls (9-9, 11-9) ;2P;3P;FT;TP Trey Patton;2;0;0;4 Griffin Woodell;2;1;0;7 Aidan Harrington;0;0;0;0 Peyton McClenning;0;0;0;0 Kellen Driscoll;4;2;5;19 Cooper Nadler;3;3;1;16 Aiden Gormley;1;0;0;2 Cole Bennett;0;0;1;1 Totals;12;6;7;49 Hudson Falls (16-2, 17-3) ;2P;3P;FT;TP Ben Swartz;2;2;7;17 Noah Tyler;0;0;0;0 Noah Williamson;0;1;1;4 Ethan Boucher;0;0;0;0 Evan Kwasniewski;2;0;7;11 Peyton Smith;4;2;7;21 Jayden Hardwick;1;0;1;3 Totals;9;5;23;56 Glens Falls;14;13;6;16 — 49 Hudson Falls;16;15;14;11 — 56 JV: Hudson Falls, 72-55

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.