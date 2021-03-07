Swartz, Hogan lead Hudson Falls to victory

Ben Swartz scored 21 points and Jack Hogan added 15 as Hudson Falls posted a non-league win over Greenwich, making the Tigers 5-1 on the season.
HUDSON FALLS 71, GREENWICH 44
League: Non-league
Greenwich
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Jesse Kuzmich;2;4;1;17
Jayden Hughes;3;0;0;6
Gavin Blaire;1;0;0;2
Jacob Ziehm;1;4;2;16
Aiden McPhail;0;1;0;3
Totals;7;9;3;44
Hudson Falls (5-1)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Ben Swartz;6;3;0;21
Noah Williamson;1;1;0;5
Andrew Hogan;1;0;0;2
Joe LaPan;2;0;0;4
Isaac Kwasniewski;0;0;0;0
Stephen Currier;3;0;1;7
Jack Hogan;6;0;3;15
Ethan Boucher;0;0;0;0