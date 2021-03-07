 Skip to main content
Swartz, Hogan lead Hudson Falls to victory
Ben Swartz scored 21 points and Jack Hogan added 15 as Hudson Falls posted a non-league win over Greenwich, making the Tigers 5-1 on the season.

HUDSON FALLS 71, GREENWICH 44

League: Non-league

Greenwich

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Jesse Kuzmich;2;4;1;17

Jayden Hughes;3;0;0;6

Gavin Blaire;1;0;0;2

Jacob Ziehm;1;4;2;16

Aiden McPhail;0;1;0;3

Totals;7;9;3;44

Hudson Falls (5-1)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Ben Swartz;6;3;0;21

Noah Williamson;1;1;0;5

Andrew Hogan;1;0;0;2

Joe LaPan;2;0;0;4

Isaac Kwasniewski;0;0;0;0

Stephen Currier;3;0;1;7

Jack Hogan;6;0;3;15

Ethan Boucher;0;0;0;0

Evan Kwasniewski;4;0;0;8

Peyton Smith;2;1;2;9

Totals;25;5;6;71

Greenwich;8;16;9;11 — 44

Hudson Falls;20;18;20;13 — 71

