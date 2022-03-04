Stillwater tops Greenwich for Class CC crown

GLENS FALLS — CJ McNeil scored 31 points and Jaxson Mueller added 24 as Stillwater beat Greenwich 73-61 in the Class CC championship game of the Section II Boys Basketball Tournament on Friday night.
The Warriors will play Class C champion Maple Hill on Monday at Cohoes (6 p.m.) in a playoff to determine Section II's Class C representative in state play.
Jesse Kuzmich scored 19 points for Greenwich. Joe Skiff (14) and Jayden Hughes (13) also broke into double digits.
