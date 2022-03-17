Stillwater returns with a new generation of standouts

Bruce Lilac has been here before, though it’s been quite a few years.

As a high school sophomore in 1988, he was part of the last Stillwater boys basketball team to win a state championship at the then-Glens Falls Civic Center.

Lilac is a dad now, and — not surprisingly given his family ties — a coach. The Warriors’ fifth-year head coach, in fact.

Stillwater comes into the Class C semifinals of the State Boys Basketball Tournament with a sophomore-laden lineup, a 22-3 record and the No. 2 ranking in the state.

The Warriors meet Section VI champion Salamanca (17-7) on Friday at 2:45 p.m. at Cool Insuring Arena. The winner plays either Pierson or Newfield in the state final on Saturday at 7 p.m.

So Lilac was able to give some sage advice this week to his team — which includes his own son, Lukas, and Jaxon Mueller, the son of his old teammate, UAlbany baseball coach Jon Mueller, whose exploits in the 1988 Class C state tournament are the stuff of local legend.

So what did coach Lilac impart to his club?

“Don’t make it bigger than a basketball game,” Bruce Lilac said. “There’s no talk of who’s No. 1 in the state. We look at our next opponent as a basketball team, break them down, come up with a game plan and get ready for one game. We know that game plan is probably going to change, and we play as hard as we can.”

Stillwater — in the state final four for the first time since a runner-up finish to Campbell-Savona in 2006 — is an exceptionally young team. The Warriors start one senior, point guard C.J. McNeil, and four sophomores: big man Jaxon Mueller, guards Lukas Lilac and Thomas McDonough, and forward Carter Wichelns.

“There are a lot of family ties with this team,” Bruce Lilac said, and it’s not just his son and Jaxon Mueller. “C.J.’s dad lives across the street from us, I’ve known him my whole life. Jay Gannon’s uncle Tom played on the ‘88 team. Brody Burdo’s dad (Craig) is my JV coach. James Cocozzo we brought up as a seventh-grader, he’s already 6-2. He’s (former NFL player) Joe Cocozzo’s younger son.”

Bruce Lilac himself is part of the Lilac family coaching tree. His uncle, Mike, was his high school basketball coach and is a state Hall of Famer. His dad, Butch, was the longtime Stillwater baseball coach. Cousin Mike Jr. coaches hoops at Hoosick Falls, and cousin Pat is the Glens Falls football coach.

“Coming from a family of coaches, it’s kind of sweet, but it’s super special for the kids, and it’s a very special time in our basketball program’s history,” Bruce Lilac said.

The Warriors are a talented team with a blue-collar mindset that reflects their small-town heritage.

Bruce Lilac said he didn’t know what to expect from this group until halfway through the season, but they proved to be gritty, tough, hard-nosed kids who play terrific defense and uptempo offense.

“We realized that this team was winning close games, winning overtime games, winning 20-point games — this team could do it all,” he said. “They never got too rattled over any specific games or situations, especially the game against Moriah.”

In Sunday’s regional final, Stillwater earned a hard-fought 55-52 overtime victory over the perennial Section VII power. The Warriors blocked a shot just before the buzzer to send the game into OT. They clawed their way through the extra period, getting a putback from Mueller with four seconds remaining for the lead, and McNeil sealed it with a pair of foul shots. Mueller finished with 22 points and 17 rebounds.

Mueller, just like his dad, is a powerful 6-foot-4 center who averages 20 points and double-digit rebounds per game.

“He’s our man in the middle, he takes up a lot of space, and he has incredible hands — just like his dad,” Bruce Lilac said.

McNeil, meanwhile, is the team’s spark plug and leader. Also a football standout, he plays bigger than his 5-10, 155-pound frame, averaging 18 ppg.

“He doesn’t get rattled — he’s going to play his game and he directs everybody where they’re going to be,” Lilac said. “He has a great handle, an above-average jump shot and he gets four or five steals a game.”

Lukas Lilac (10 ppg), McDonough and Wichelns are all around 6-1, 6-2, and they can all play defense, shoot and play multiple positions. Senior Joe McDonough and junior Reese Hotaling fill similar roles off the bench.

“Defense is our main thing,” Bruce Lilac said. “We’re going to be in your face, give you one tough two or three (point attempt), get the rebound and get up the floor on you. We want to control the boards and push the ball.”

