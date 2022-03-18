Stillwater earns trip to Class C state title game

GLENS FALLS — Stillwater held off Salamanca with a 15-5 run in the final five minutes on Friday, and now the Wasaren League school has a chance to play for a state title 40 minutes from home.

Stillwater beat Salamanca 64-56 victory in a Class C semifinal of the State Boys Basketball Tournament at Cool Insuring Arena. Stillwater returns to Glens Falls on Saturday night to face Newfield at 7 p.m. in the Class C championship game.

With just over five minutes left in regulation, Salamanca guard Hayden Hoag was called for a reach-in foul on Stillwater’s Luka Lilac. That marked Hoag’s fifth foul, sending him to the bench for the rest of the game.

It sent Lilac to the free-throw line. Stillwater sophomore Jaxon Mueller, who finished the game with 18 points and 9 rebounds, pumped up the crowd as Lilac sank both free throws to tie the game.

“We knew when we got close within 2 we were going to be OK because we were pretty solid from the line today,” said Stillwater coach Bruce Lilac.

His team finished the first half perfect from the free throw line and 23 for 28 for the game. CJ McNeil went 7 for 7 and Luka Lilac was 3 for 3 from the line.

Coach Lilac said that on a team filled with youth, having veteran leadership in McNeil proved to be a difference maker.

“CJ’s got ice water in his veins,” Coach Lilac said of his senior guard. “The cream always rises to the top as my father said when we made our run in 1988, and tonight it certainly did. CJ led us to the top, he’s a really special player.”

Salamanca head coach Adam Bennett said he didn’t want his team to get stuck in the half-court game. His team utilized a full-court press and tried to run an up-tempo style offense to get the upper hand.

He said Mueller and McNeil are very good in the half-court set, and that their chance to win was in their aggressive approach. The fact that his team had a total of 21 fouls didn’t help things.

“The fact that we were in foul trouble forced us to change things in the fourth quarter, and that’s nobody’s fault but our own,” Bennett said. “We had to play aggressive defense without fouling and we had to keep number 50 off the boards.”

Stillwater was able to come up with huge defensive stops to keep itself in striking distance.

In a back-and-forth game where Stillwater found itself trailing 46-41 to start the final quarter, the Section II champs were able to stop Salamanca’s Lucus Brown from taking over the game.

Brown finished with a team-leading 26 points, along with 6 rebounds, 6 assists and 6 steals.

Lukas Lilac said he and his teammates knew defense would be a decisive factor.

“That’s how it normally is for us,” he said. “(Lukas) Brown is pretty tough. Once we started shutting him down in the second quarter it really boosted our motivation for the rest of the game.”

Stillwater started off slow out of the gate. Salamanca was able to secure a 7-2 lead after the opening tip.

There were plenty of lead changes in this game, and coach Lilac said his team showed resiliency on the hardwood. He said putting trust in his young team was essential for the semifinal win.

“Usually you can’t do that with such a young group, but we talk about it and these guys just react to it,” he said.

Being able to hang in the fight and stay within striking distance throughout the game with big shots and defensive stops payed dividends for the young team.

“They don’t stop. They’re going to keep their foot on the gas. It’s all gas, no breaks from here on out,” coach Lilac said.

Lukas Lilac said he and his teammates have to come out strong against Newfield.

“If we start off slow tomorrow it’s not going to go our way. We gotta bring a lot of energy,” he said.

Coach Lilac said his team will take the night to recover with some food before preparing for Newfield.

“We’ll go back home, get together and have some pizza. Then the coaching staff will start breaking down film and bring the boys in (Saturday) to set a game plan,” he said. “Get ready to execute at 7 p.m. tomorrow night.”

