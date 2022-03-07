Stillwater beats Maple Hill, moves on to state regional final

COHOES — CJ McNeil scored 19 points and Lukas Lilac added 17 as Stillwater rallied to beat Maple Hill 58-53 in the Class C-CC playoff of the Section II Boys Basketball Tournament on Monday.

Stillwater moves on to face the winner of Wednesday's Moriah/Madrid-Waddington playoff in a state regional final at Hudson Valley Community College on Saturday (2:30 p.m.). The winner of that game earns a trip to the final four at Cool Insuring Arena the following weekend.

Maple Hill led 42-39 after three quarters, but the Warriors outscored the Wildcats 19-11 in the fourth quarter.

Jaxon Mueller scored 10 points for Stillwater. Mueller and Thomas McDonough pulled down 10 rebounds each. McNeil had five assists and sank two late free throws to clinch the win.

Ben Marra (17 points) and Brady Cole (14) led the way for Maple Hill.

This was the final game of the Section II tournament for both boys and girls. The boys split into Class C and CC divisions because of the number of teams that entered (22), with a playoff between the two champions deciding which team went to states.

Class C-CC Playoff Maple Hill ;2P;3P;FT;TP Ethan Harrington;1;0;1;3 Brady Cole;3;0;8;14 Sam Gamello;1;0;0;2 Ben Marra;4;3;0;17 Zach Calautti;0;0;1;1 Luke Hoffman;4;0;0;8 Landon Flach;1;2;0;8 Totals;14;5;10;53 Stillwater ;2P;3P;FT;TP CJ McNeil;4;2;5;19 Thomas McDonough;1;1;1;6 Reese Hotaling;0;0;0;0 Lukas Lilac;5;1;4;17 Joe McDonough;0;0;0;0 Jaxon Mueller;4;0;2;10 Carter Wichelns;2;0;2;6 Totals;16;4;14;58 Maple Hill;10;16;16;11 — 53 Stillwater;15;10;14;19 — 58 Other stats: Cole (MH) 10 rebounds. Harrington (MH) 4 assists. McDonough (Still) 10 rebounds. Mueller (Still) 10 rebounds. McNiel (Still) 5 assists.

This week's playoff schedule This week's playoff schedule for Section II teams involved in postseason play.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0