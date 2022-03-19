State roundup: Unbeaten Vikings win Class D; Mount Vernon finishes unbeaten

GLENS FALLS — Only two years old, the merged Avoca-Prattsburgh boys basketball team has yet to lose.

The undefeated Vikings added a 38th consecutive victory and the Class D state championship to their list, as they defeated Heuvelton 70-58 on Saturday night in the State Boys Basketball Tournament at Cool Insuring Arena.

Sparked by its collection of super-quick, spidery guards, Avoca-Prattsburgh wrapped up a perfect 27-0 season. Pacey Hopkins led the way with 24 points, with Class D tournament MVP Macoy Putnam and Hayden Abbott adding 11 apiece.

Avoca and Prattsburgh had each won a state Class D title in the past — Avoca in 1989, Prattsburgh in 1991, both also undefeated teams.

The Vikings shot the lights out, shooting 44% from the floor in the first half and 38.5% for the game.

Avoca-Prattsburgh blew open the game in the first half. Leading 13-12 with three minutes left in the first quarter, the Vikings went on a scorching 19-4 run over the next nine minutes to open a 32-16 lead. They led 37-21 at the half, with Hopkins and Putnam combining for 18 points.

The Vikings extended their lead to 49-29 by late in the third quarter, but Heuvelton finished the period on an 11-2 run to pull within 51-40.

In the fourth, the Bulldogs (23-5) battled back within 61-54 after a Jedidia Crayford 3-pointer with two minutes left, but could get no closer as the Vikings sealed victory at the foul line.

Heuvelton was led by all-tournament players Nate Mashaw with 16 points and Tristan Lovely with 13. Crayford added 11.

Knights are perfect

Mount Vernon capped off an undefeated season with the program’s 12th state title, as the Knights held on for a 55-45 Class AA championship victory over Green Tech.

It was Mount Vernon’s first state championship since 2017, and, with a 24-0 record, its fourth undefeated title.

Elijah Morris scored a game-high 22 points and tournament MVP DeMarley Taylor finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Knights. Brandon Sinclair added nine rebounds.

Green Tech (21-3), the Section II champion from Albany, battled impressively throughout the game, using a 16-4 run to take a 26-20 lead late in the second quarter. The Eagles led 28-24 at the half, but Mount Vernon rallied.

The Knights led 42-38 after three quarters behind eight straight points from Taylor, then held off Green Tech down the stretch. The Eagles got a three-point play from Dayshaun Walton to pull within 50-45 with 1:11 left, but got no closer.

Walton led Green Tech with 20 points and Zaveon Little added 11.

Friends tops Seton

Friends Academy rallied from a 41-35 deficit entering the fourth quarter to defeat Seton Catholic of Binghamton 56-50 in a Class B state semifinal.

Friends faces Ichabod Crane in the state title game Sunday at 3 p.m.

The Quakers, the Section VIII champs from Locust Valley in Nassau County, battled back behind layups by 6-foot-8 center C.J. Williams and Malachi Polson.

With 3:55 left in regulation, Logan Mott buried a corner 3 to pull Friends into a 46-46 tie, and the Quakers (23-2) took the lead when Gabe Ferencz sank a pair of free throws.

Kaelin Thomas, who led Seton Catholic (20-3) with a game-high 23 points, twice pulled the Saints even in the next minute.

However, Polson gave Friends the lead for good, 52-50, on a fadeaway jumper in the lane with 1:35 remaining. The Saints turned the ball over out of bounds at the other end, and Friends ran the clock down to 22 seconds before Polson canned another jumper.

Williams led Friends with 18 points and 12 rebounds, Polson added 15 points and Ferencz had 10. Jaden Short, Seton Catholic’s 6-8 center, finished with nine points and Thomas had eight rebounds.

Spartans hang on

New Hartford secured a spot in the Class A state championship game by hanging on for a 52-50 win over Amherst.

In a tight finish, Amherst’s Nick Moore scored with 4 seconds to play to pull the Tigers within two, but New Hartford did not need to inbound — Amherst was out of timeouts and the clock ran out.

The Section III champion Spartans (24-2), who were powered by Zach Philipkoski’s 28 points and seven rebounds, advance to face Manhasset in the state final on Sunday at 1 p.m.

New Hartford took a 49-44 lead with under a minute to play on a layup by Will Trela, then Colton Suriano was fouled hard going up for another steal-and-layup. Suriano made one of two for a six-point cushion.

However, Amherst (23-3) was not finished. Teddy McDuffie, who finished with 20 points and 21 rebounds, drove in for a basket. Moore then intercepted the Spartans’ next pass off the inbounds and immediately drained a layup to pull the Tigers within 50-48 with 13 seconds left.

Amherst promptly fouled Philipkoski, who made a pair of foul shots for a 52-48 Spartans cushion against Moore’s final basket.

Andrew Durr netted nine points for New Hartford. Moore finished with 10 points for Amherst.

Manhasset advances

Liam Connor scored 29 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to power Manhasset to a 69-55 victory over Poughkeepsie in the Class A semifinals.

The Indians, who improved to 24-1, led for most of the contest as they also got 16 points from Mike Notias and 10 points from James Notias. Liam Buckley chipped in with nine points and seven boards for the Section VIII champions.

The Pioneers (18-9) were led by senior twins Jaysean and Jahlyl Morgan. Jaysean Morgan scored 25 points, and Jahlyl added nine points. Dahomey Francis netted 11 points for Poughkeepsie.

