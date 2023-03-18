Tappan Zee played a defensive masterpiece, holding Irondequoit to 14 points in the second half in a 49-36 victory to secure the Class A title and finish out Saturday night’s action in the State Boys Basketball Tournament.

Tappan Zee’s stifling defense kept the Eagles to just four third-quarter points, allowing the Flying Dutchmen to take the lead 32-26.

“Our defense has been our calling card, and this was an absurd performance,” Tappan Zee head coach George Gaine said.

Sean Berrigan tallied 20 points to lead Tappan Zee. jack Maloney (18) and Tommy Linehan (11) also scored in double figures.

“We just tried to isolate our best players ... Once we started getting to the basket Sean Berrigan made some unbelievable takes,” Gaine said.

RANDOLPH 58, HALDANE 55: Jaiden Huntington and the Cardinals showered the Blue Devils with an onslaught of 3-pointers to win the Class C state championship.

Randolph went 15-for-30 from behind the 3-point arc, with Huntington going 8 for 12 while scoring 28 points. Carson Conley added 15 points.

Matteo Cervone scored 20 points for Haldane, which mounted a 25-point fourth quarter.

VICTOR 56, NORTH ROCKLAND 38: Victor took an early lead and went on to claim the class AA championship.

Led by Griffen Hopkins’ 15 points, the Blue Devils ran a tight offense, only turning the ball over twice and not allowing any points off of those turnovers. Garrett Clar added 12 points.

Victor dominated inside the paint with 28 points scored from up-close as opposed to North Rockland’s 16. The Blue Devils went 14 for 19 from the free-throw line.

CATHOLIC CENTRAL 65, SOUTHAMPTON 52: Darien Moore scored 23 points and brought this Class B semifinal to a close with a dunk.

Sei’Mir Roberson scored 15 of his game-high 24 points in the first half and Moore had 12 in the first 16 minutes as the Crusaders built a 32-22 lead. CCHS won the rebounding battle in the game, 42-25, led by Moore’s 10 caroms.

Catholic Central will meet Westhill in the championship game on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Cool Insuring Arena.

Naevon Williams’ 19 points wasn’t enough for Southhampton.

WESTHILL 63, NEWARK 36: The other class B semifinal was significantly more one-sided. It all Westhill from start to finish.

Ten points each from Kameron Langdon and Shawn Mayes paved the way for a 26-16 Westhill lead at halftime. The Warriors took off in the fourth quarter, outscoring Neward 25-8.

The Warriors were led by Langdon and Luke Gilmartin with 16 points each, followed by Mayes with 15. Gilmartin hauled in 13 rebounds, falling 3 assists shy of a triple-double.

AVOCA-PRATTSBURGH 64, HAMILTON 41: The defending Class D champs are headed back to the finals.

After a low-scoring first quarter, the Titans used a strong second quarter to take a 28-17 lead, largely thanks to Haden Abbott’s 17 first-half points. The third quarter saw the Titans put on a scoring clinic, dropping 24 to extend their lead to 52-33.

Abbott went on to lead the game with 21 points, followed by Jamel Crowder with 14. Sawyer Devoe pulled down 13 rebounds in addition to his 10 points for the Titans, who will meet Chapel Field in Sunday’s 3 p.m. championship game.

Reese Snyder led the way for Hamilton with 12 points.

