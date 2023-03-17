Yariel Gomez-Parra drained a fadeaway jumper in the final seconds of overtime as North Rockland beat Liverpool 57-55 on Friday on the opening day of the State Boys Basketball Tournament.

It was one of two overtime games as the state tourney began with six semifinals at Cool Insuring Arena. North Rockland moves on to face Victor in Saturday night’s Class AA championship game at 7 p.m.

Connor Wein led the way for North Rockland with 19 points, followed by Kobe Nwosu and Gomez-Parra, who both tallied 11 points. Andreao Ash was Liverpool’s top scorer with 17 points, followed by Frederick Fowler Jr. with 14 points.

VICTOR 56, BRENTWOOD 41: The Blue Devils took a 20-7 lead in the first quarter and went on to beat Brentwood in the other Double-A semifinal.

Garrett Clar led the way for Victor with 19 points. Cam Ryan added 16. Victor shot 22 for 47 from the floor.

Jerihiah Webb scored 13 points to lead the way for Brentwood, which struggled from behind the 3-point line.

HALDANE 63, CANTON 54 (OT): The Blue Devils outscored Canton 19-9 in the fourth quarter and won the overtime session 15-6 to advance in the tournament’s first game, a Class C affair.

Haldane advances to face Randolph in Saturday’s championship game at 5:15 p.m.

Matteo Cervone scored 21 points and Benjamin Bozsick had 17 for Haldane. Ryan Ang-Wong added another 10 points. Bozsick also had four steals.

State Boys Basketball Tournament Schedule The schedule for this weekend's State Boys Basketball Tournament at Cool Insuring Arena.

Canton saw three players with double-digit points — Eyilayomi Odetoyinbo with 15, Ryan Jones with 11, and Vincent Nelson-Fuce with 12.

RANDOLPH 50, MORAVIA 43: The other side of the Class C bracket started off white hot, as both teams posted high numbers in the first quarter, with Randolph outscoring Moravia 17-13, but the second quarter only saw eight points total.

Randolph outscored the Moravia 18-13 in the third quarter and hung on for the victory

Carson Conley’s 22 points and Drew Hind’s 20 led the way for Randolph. The Cardinal shot 55 percent from the floor. Abram Wasileski scored 12 points and Kyler Proper contributed 10 for Moravia.

TAPPAN ZEE 58, NEW HARTFORD 48: Tommy Linehan netted 20 points, Jack Maloney finished with 16 and Sean Berrigan had 15 as the Flying Dutchmen earned a trip to the Class A final.

Tappan Zee will face Irondequoit in Saturday’s 8:45 p.m. title game. The Dutchmen overcame an 18-8 deficit in the first quarter.

Zach Philipkowski turned in a 27-point effort for New Hartford.

IRONDEQUOIT 50, SOUTH SIDE 29: The Eagles held South Side to eight points in the second half in the final game on Friday’s card.

Ryan Heath scored a game-high 19 points and Isaiah Ballard added 10 for the victors. South Side, plagued by shooting problems in the second half, had no players in double digits.