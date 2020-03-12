State postpones all high school playoff events

The state has postponed all state high school playoff events indefinitely.
The announcement came at 3:15 p.m. Thursday on a fast-moving day that saw state regional officials move their playoff games twice while shuttering them to fans. The New York State Public High School Athletic Association then announced that the entire playoff schedule would be postponed.
“It was my goal to complete the winter championships on schedule," NYSPHSAA Executive Director Dr. Robert Zayas said in a press release. "It has become increasingly more difficult to host these championship events with the number of challenges that have been presented. I also have concerns as the Executive Director of NYSPHSAA and a parent, that students will be participating in an event under circumstances that are not conducive to a quality and beneficial participation experience.”
The announcement came in the wake of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's decision to ban gatherings of more than 500 people in New York state due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.
Whether the Adirondack Thunder and/or the ECHL as a whole will continue playing is unknown. A spokesman for the Thunder said on Thursday that the ECHL is discussing the matter.
Chip Corlew, the local director of the State Boys Basketball Tournament, was still holding out hope that the event will still be held if playoffs are resumed. He said he's been in contact with Cool Insuring Arena General Manager Jeff Mead about possible future dates.
"Anything's possible," Corlew said.
"It’s the right decision," Corlew said of postponing the playoffs. "It hurts, but ... it’s the right decision. The safety of our teams, our coaches, staff members and fans is paramount."
The Queensbury hockey team was scheduled to play Whitesboro on Saturday in the Division II state semifinals in Buffalo, a game that was to be closed to the public. Basketball teams from North Warren, Bolton, Fort Edward, Schroon Lake, Lake George and Cambridge were scheduled to play in regional basketball finals this weekend.
Thursday began with an announcement from Section VII just after noon that state regional finals based in Beekmantown would be moved to Saranac High School. Section II then announced that games at Hudson Valley Community College would be closed to the public. Section VII then announced that regional games would be scattered to separate high school locations and limited to 100 fans each.
After the governor's announcement, the NYSPHSAA put an end to all playoff games, at least for now. This came as virtually all professional and college sports leagues were canceling or postponing their seasons.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
