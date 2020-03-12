State postpones all high school playoff events

The state has postponed all state high school playoff events indefinitely.

The announcement came at 3:15 p.m. Thursday on a fast-moving day that saw state regional officials move their playoff games twice while shuttering them to fans. The New York State Public High School Athletic Association then announced that the entire playoff schedule would be postponed.

“It was my goal to complete the winter championships on schedule," NYSPHSAA Executive Director Dr. Robert Zayas said in a press release. "It has become increasingly more difficult to host these championship events with the number of challenges that have been presented. I also have concerns as the Executive Director of NYSPHSAA and a parent, that students will be participating in an event under circumstances that are not conducive to a quality and beneficial participation experience.”

The announcement came in the wake of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's decision to ban gatherings of more than 500 people in New York state due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

Whether the Adirondack Thunder and/or the ECHL as a whole will continue playing is unknown. A spokesman for the Thunder said on Thursday that the ECHL is discussing the matter.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}