State basketball tournament tickets on sale now

Tickets for the New York state boys and girls basketball tournaments are now on sale, both online and, for the boys tourney, at the Cool Insuring Arena box office.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Both tournaments are scheduled for March 20-22. The boys tournament returns to Glens Falls for the first time since 2016, while the girls tournament is set for Hudson Valley Community College for the 25th straight year.

Tickets are $10 per session and general admission. Online tickets for each event are $8 per session and can be purchased prior to games at www.gofan.co/NYSPHSAA. Boys tickets may also be purchased at the Cool Insuring Arena box office during business hours before the tournament.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0