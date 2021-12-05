 Skip to main content
St. Johnsville runs past Salem

ST. JOHNSVILLE 77, SALEM 47

Coaches vs Cancer Tournament

Salem (2-2)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Connor Chilson;6;4;3;27

Zachariah Miller;3;0;0;6

Josh Harrington;0;1;0;3

Nate Twitchell;2;0;0;4

Zach Johnson;1;0;0;2

Altwon Webster;1;1;0;5

Totals;13;6;3;47

St. Johnsville (1-0)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Mason Snell;8;2;0;22

Kyle Hall;1;0;0;2

Colten Christensen;11;0;3;25

Tristan Steven;1;0;0;2

Ian Smith;3;0;0;6

Hunter Smith;0;2;0;6

Owen Feagles;7;0;0;14

Totals;31;4;3;77

Salem;9;10;10;18 — 47

St. Johnsville;23;21;23;10 — 77

Notes: St. Johnsville controlled this game from buzzer to buzzer. Colten Christensen lead OESJ with 25. Mason Snell chipped in with 22 and big Owen Feagles added 14. Connor Chilson scored 27 for Salem.

