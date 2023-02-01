 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Sports Today — Feb. 2

  • 0

The high school sports schedule for Thursday, Feb. 2:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Mountain and Valley

Indian Lake-Long Lake at Bolton, 6:30 p.m.

Johnsburg-Minerva at Keene, 6:30 p.m.

Boquet Valley at Schroon Lake, 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Foothills Council

Amsterdam at Schuylerville, 7 p.m.

Glens Falls at South Glens Falls, 7 p.m.

Hudson Falls at Queensbury, 7 p.m.

People are also reading…

Champlain Valley

AuSable Valley at Ticonderoga, 6:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Adirondack League

Whitehall at Corinth/Hadley-Luzerne, 4 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The NFL records Tom Brady retires with

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News