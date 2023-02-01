Sports Today — Feb. 2

The high school sports schedule for Thursday, Feb. 2:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Mountain and Valley
Indian Lake-Long Lake at Bolton, 6:30 p.m.
Johnsburg-Minerva at Keene, 6:30 p.m.
Boquet Valley at Schroon Lake, 7:15 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Foothills Council
Amsterdam at Schuylerville, 7 p.m.
Glens Falls at South Glens Falls, 7 p.m.
Hudson Falls at Queensbury, 7 p.m.
People are also reading…
Champlain Valley
AuSable Valley at Ticonderoga, 6:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Adirondack League
Whitehall at Corinth/Hadley-Luzerne, 4 p.m.