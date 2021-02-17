South Glens Falls tops Schuylerville in Saratoga County boys hoops

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Tuesday night was a very long time coming for the South Glens Falls and Schuylerville boys basketball teams.

Playing their pandemic-delayed opener in an empty South High gym, wearing masks while running up and down the court, the host Bulldogs notched a 59-46 victory.

The real victory was simply playing a game for the first time since coronavirus restrictions shut down most high school sports last March. Saratoga County approved "high-risk" winter sports only a couple of weeks ago.

"This is as close to normal that they've gotten in a long time," said Chris Cottrell, South High's second-year head coach. "Just playing is great. They're not in great shape, they're just genuinely excited to be playing."

Cam Woodard scored 20 of his 27 points in the first half to lead the Bulldogs, who also got 11 points from Cullen VanWagenen.

Owen Sherman pumped in a game-high 29 points to lead the Black Horses.

The teams are playing in a piecemeal Saratoga County league put together to limit cross-county travel as positive cases continue to trend down.