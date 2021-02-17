South Glens Falls tops Schuylerville in Saratoga County boys hoops

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Tuesday night was a very long time coming for the South Glens Falls and Schuylerville boys basketball teams.
Playing their pandemic-delayed opener in an empty South High gym, wearing masks while running up and down the court, the host Bulldogs notched a 59-46 victory.
The real victory was simply playing a game for the first time since coronavirus restrictions shut down most high school sports last March. Saratoga County approved "high-risk" winter sports only a couple of weeks ago.
"This is as close to normal that they've gotten in a long time," said Chris Cottrell, South High's second-year head coach. "Just playing is great. They're not in great shape, they're just genuinely excited to be playing."
Cam Woodard scored 20 of his 27 points in the first half to lead the Bulldogs, who also got 11 points from Cullen VanWagenen.
Owen Sherman pumped in a game-high 29 points to lead the Black Horses.
The teams are playing in a piecemeal Saratoga County league put together to limit cross-county travel as positive cases continue to trend down.
Cottrell said South High is playing a 12-game schedule crammed into about 3 1/2 weeks. Section II said the winter sports season will end on March 13.
With no spectators, team benches were spread out into the bleachers behind to provide social distancing. Players, coaches and officials all wore masks.
"It's definitely challenging, but I think they got acclimated in their own ways, just like any conditioning," Cottrell said of playing with a mask on. "They want to play so badly, they're following all of the protocols. They're respectful of each other and respectful of the season."
Trailing after one quarter, the Bulldogs pulled ahead with a 17-3 second-quarter outburst to take a 31-20 halftime lead.
"They played really hard," Cottrell said. "They're still working their way into shape, but that's what we'll have to do this season."