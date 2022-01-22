Son's team rolls past dad's as Horde top Cardinals

Justin Nassivera has faced his father, Kevin, several times as an assistant coach.

On Saturday, he got his first head-to-head meeting with his dad at the varsity level — and got the better of him, as the Granville boys basketball team rolled to a 74-40 victory over visiting Fort Ann.

Caleb Nelson pumped in 24 points and Logan Harrington added 15 to lead the Golden Horde in the afternoon Adirondack League matchup for their Senior Game.

"We came out of the game strong, we knocked down some shots," said Justin Nassivera, whose team improved to 7-2 in the league, 9-3 overall. "We really needed a shooting game like this to build our confidence."

Granville knocked down 12 3-pointers in the game, going 7-for-15 from long range in the first half as the Horde opened a huge lead.

Leading 8-7 midway through the first quarter, Granville tore off on a 19-0 run, shutting out Fort Ann for eight minutes.

"Our last four or five games, we've gotten off to slow starts," Justin Nassivera said. "Today, Caleb Nelson knocked down some threes early and that opened the floodgates."

The Horde pulled away to a 42-14 halftime lead as they took advantage of multiple turnovers and missed shots by the Cardinals.

The Horde led by as many as 36 points in the second half as they finished off the win. Matthew Barlow and Cody Nelson each netted nine points. Nate Rathbun added seven rebounds and Connor Farrell grabbed five.

Dylan Brown, Jack Dornan and Javier Hernandez each scored eight points for Fort Ann.

Justin Nassivera is in his first year as Granville's head coach after serving as the Horde's JV coach for the last five years under Grant Sharrow. Before that, he was an assistant to Dave Jones at Lake George, and got his start helping his father coach at Fort Ann.

Kevin Nassivera has been the Cardinals' varsity coach since the 2006-07 season, and Justin played for him his last two years of high school.

"Between dad, Dave Jones and Grant Sharrow, I've worked with some great coaches," Justin Nassivera said. "Growing up, my dad was my role model. To be able to share that moment with my father was very special and something that I'll always remember. We had a lot of family here today, it was a fun atmosphere."

Granville plays at Warrensburg on Tuesday, before a Friday showdown at East Division-leading Lake George.

Granville 74, Fort Ann 40 Fort Ann (5-7) ;2P;3P;FT;TP Ryan Blondin;0;1;0;3 Dylan Brown;2;1;1;8 Garrett Brown;0;0;0;0 Jack Dornan;4;0;0;8 Javier Hernandez;4;0;0;8 Cullen Jackson;0;0;0;0 Jackson Paige;1;1;2;7 Alejandro Stowhas;0;0;0;0 Riley Stranahan;0;0;0;0 Callon Sutliff;3;0;0;6 Totals;14;3;3;40 Granville (7-2, 9-3) ;2P;3P;FT;TP Logan Harrington;0;5;0;15 Matthew Barlow;3;1;0;9 Alex Warrington;1;0;1;3 Cody Nelson;2;1;2;9 Caleb Nelson;6;4;0;24 Connor Farrell;2;0;1;5 Nathan Rathbun;2;0;0;4 Christian Stevens;1;1;0;5 Alex Torres;0;0;0;0 Avery Flory;0;0;0;0 Trevor McKnight;0;0;0;0 Totals;17;12;4;74 Fort Ann;7;7;9;17 — 40 Granville;23;19;17;15 — 74 Other stats: Rathbun (Gra) 7 rebounds. Farrell (Gra) 5 rebounds. Ca. Nelson (Gra) 4 rebounds, 4 assists.

