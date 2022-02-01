Smith scores 30 as Hudson Falls beats Scotia

SCOTIA — Peyton Smith scored 30 points as Hudson Falls beat Scotia on Tuesday night to stay on top of Foothills Council boys basketball.

The Tigers improved to 11-2 in the league and 12-3 overall. No team in the league has fewer than two losses.

Smith built his 30-point game without the benefit of a 3-pointer. He hit 13 field goals and went 4 for 5 from the foul line. Evan Kwasniewski added 18 points for Hudson Falls.

Ben Kline scored 18 points for Scotia. Aaron Corker added 14.

The Tigers ran out to a 15-9 lead after the first quarter, helped by Smith’s 13 points. Scotia stayed with Hudson Falls until the fourth quarter, when the visitors outscored the Tartans 15-3.

Hudson Falls still has remaining Foothills games against Broadalbin-Perth, Johnstown, Queensbury, Schuylerville and Glens Falls.

Hudson Falls 59, Scotia 42

Hudson Falls (11-2, 12-3)

2P 3P FT TP

Ben Swartz 0 1 0 3

Noah Tyler 1 0 0 2

Noah Williamson 0 2 0 6

Evan Kwasniewski 8 0 2 18

Peyton Smith 13 0 4 30

Lorenzo Hernandez 0 0 0 0

Connor Rogers 0 0 0 0

Totals 22 3 6 59

Scotia

2P 3P FT TP

Fraterrigo 0 1 1 4

Corker 7 0 0 14

Connors 1 0 1 3

Kline 6 2 0 18

Vien 0 1 0 3

Totals 14 4 2 42

Hudson Falls 15 12 17 15 — 59

Scotia 9 12 18 3 — 42

