Smith scores 30 as Hudson Falls beats Scotia

SCOTIA — Peyton Smith scored 30 points as Hudson Falls beat Scotia on Tuesday night to stay on top of Foothills Council boys basketball.
The Tigers improved to 11-2 in the league and 12-3 overall. No team in the league has fewer than two losses.
Smith built his 30-point game without the benefit of a 3-pointer. He hit 13 field goals and went 4 for 5 from the foul line. Evan Kwasniewski added 18 points for Hudson Falls.
Ben Kline scored 18 points for Scotia. Aaron Corker added 14.
The Tigers ran out to a 15-9 lead after the first quarter, helped by Smith’s 13 points. Scotia stayed with Hudson Falls until the fourth quarter, when the visitors outscored the Tartans 15-3.
Hudson Falls still has remaining Foothills games against Broadalbin-Perth, Johnstown, Queensbury, Schuylerville and Glens Falls.
Hudson Falls 59, Scotia 42
Hudson Falls (11-2, 12-3)
2P 3P FT TP
Ben Swartz 0 1 0 3
Noah Tyler 1 0 0 2
Noah Williamson 0 2 0 6
Evan Kwasniewski 8 0 2 18
Peyton Smith 13 0 4 30
Lorenzo Hernandez 0 0 0 0
Connor Rogers 0 0 0 0
Totals 22 3 6 59
Scotia
2P 3P FT TP
Fraterrigo 0 1 1 4
Corker 7 0 0 14
Connors 1 0 1 3
Kline 6 2 0 18
Vien 0 1 0 3
Totals 14 4 2 42
Hudson Falls 15 12 17 15 — 59
Scotia 9 12 18 3 — 42