 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Smith scores 30 as Foothills-leading Hudson Falls beats Scotia

From the PREP ROUNDUP: Tuesday's high school sports news series
  • 0

SCOTIA — Peyton Smith scored 30 points as Hudson Falls beat Scotia on Tuesday night to stay on top of Foothills Council boys basketball.

The Tigers improved to 11-2 in Foothills play and 12-3 overall, the best record in the league.

Smith built his 30-point game without the benefit of a 3-pointer. He hit 13 field goals and went 4 for 5 from the foul line. Evan Kwasniewski added 18 points for Hudson Falls.

Ben Kline scored 18 points for Scotia. Aaron Corker added 14.

The Tigers ran out to a 15-9 lead after the first quarter, helped by Smith’s 13 points. Scotia stayed with Hudson Falls until the fourth quarter, when the visitors outscored the Tartans 15-3.

Hudson Falls still has remaining Foothills games against Broadalbin-Perth, Johnstown, Queensbury, Schuylerville and Glens Falls.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady records that may never be broken

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News