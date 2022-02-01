Smith scores 30 as Foothills-leading Hudson Falls beats Scotia

SCOTIA — Peyton Smith scored 30 points as Hudson Falls beat Scotia on Tuesday night to stay on top of Foothills Council boys basketball.
The Tigers improved to 11-2 in Foothills play and 12-3 overall, the best record in the league.
Smith built his 30-point game without the benefit of a 3-pointer. He hit 13 field goals and went 4 for 5 from the foul line. Evan Kwasniewski added 18 points for Hudson Falls.
Ben Kline scored 18 points for Scotia. Aaron Corker added 14.
The Tigers ran out to a 15-9 lead after the first quarter, helped by Smith’s 13 points. Scotia stayed with Hudson Falls until the fourth quarter, when the visitors outscored the Tartans 15-3.
Hudson Falls still has remaining Foothills games against Broadalbin-Perth, Johnstown, Queensbury, Schuylerville and Glens Falls.
