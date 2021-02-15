 Skip to main content
Shader leads Galway past Corinth
GALWAY 38, CORINTH 28

League: Saratoga County league

Galway

2P 3P FT TP

Rowan Smith 2 1 0 7

Brandon Shader 3 2 2 14

Henry Flink 2 1 0 7

Logan Seburn 1 0 0 2

Myles Pleasant 1 0 0 2

Zach Kenyon 1 0 0 2

Thomas Villano 1 0 0 2

Brandon Bourdeau 1 0 0 2

Totals 12 4 2 38

Corinth

2P 3P FT TP

Nic Sorbera 3 1 0 9

Alex Wiseman 2 0 0 4

Gabe Allen 2 0 0 4

Zach Guilder 2 0 0 4

Dillon Dumas 1 0 0 2

Will Hollenbeck 1 0 0 2

David White 0 1 0 3

Totals 11 2 0 28

Galway 7 9 13 9 — 38

Corinth 10 2 9 7 — 28

Other stats: Sorbera (Cor) 4 rebounds. Wiseman A (Cor) 4 rebounds. Allen (Cor) 4 rebounds.

