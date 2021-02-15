Shader leads Galway past Corinth

GALWAY 38, CORINTH 28
League: Saratoga County league
Galway
2P 3P FT TP
Rowan Smith 2 1 0 7
Brandon Shader 3 2 2 14
Henry Flink 2 1 0 7
Logan Seburn 1 0 0 2
Myles Pleasant 1 0 0 2
Zach Kenyon 1 0 0 2
Thomas Villano 1 0 0 2
Brandon Bourdeau 1 0 0 2
Totals 12 4 2 38
Corinth
2P 3P FT TP
Nic Sorbera 3 1 0 9
Alex Wiseman 2 0 0 4
Gabe Allen 2 0 0 4
Zach Guilder 2 0 0 4
Dillon Dumas 1 0 0 2
Will Hollenbeck 1 0 0 2
David White 0 1 0 3
Totals 11 2 0 28
Galway 7 9 13 9 — 38
Corinth 10 2 9 7 — 28
Other stats: Sorbera (Cor) 4 rebounds. Wiseman A (Cor) 4 rebounds. Allen (Cor) 4 rebounds.
