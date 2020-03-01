Season ends for Queensbury, Hudson Falls boys basketball

TROY — A potential Queensbury upset hit a road block late in the third quarter on Sunday. It came with the sound of whistles.
Two Spartans left the court with four fouls each and the game changed. Gloversville was able to close the gap and made the key shots at the end to beat Queensbury 59-55 in a Class A quarterfinal of the Section II Boys Basketball Tournament at Hudson Valley Community College.
Hudson Falls also dropped from the postseason on Sunday, losing 83-48 to Lansingburgh in another Class A quarterfinal. Gloversville and Lansingburgh earned trips to Cool Insuring Arena on Thursday for semifinals.
Bryce Bleibtrey and Nate Johnson both took seats late in the third quarter of Queensbury's game after collecting their fourth fouls. They came back to start the fourth quarter and lasted until the final seconds of the game, but had to play knowing that a fifth foul would mean the end.
"They have to be a little bit careful," coach Greg Dixon said of playing with four fouls. "There might be a possession here or there where it hurts us, where we're not quite as aggressive, but in the long run we need them on the floor for an important game. We kind of rolled the dice there and it worked out. They held in there."
The Spartans took a four-point lead at one point on Jason Rodriguez's 3-pointer and a later free throw by Bleibtrey, but Gloversville made all the big shots the rest of the way. Dante Bouchard (31 points) gave Gloversville the lead on a 3-pointer with 16.2 seconds left and Anderson Jones hit two free throws later to seal the win.
"Give (Gloversville) credit, they hit some huge shots, and we missed some foul shots that hurt us at the end," Dixon said.
Bleibtrey finished with 14 points. Sean Collins had 12 and Rodriguez added 11. The Spartans, who had beaten Foothills Council champion Gloversville twice before this season, finished the year 16-6.
"We had a great season," Dixon said. "We knocked off (Gloversville) twice, and to do that a third time would have been nice. I'm very proud of (the players), they're nice young men to work with. I think it bodes well for the future of the program."
Hudson Falls was in trouble from the start of its game against Lansingburgh. The Knights' hands seemed to be everywhere and they forced lots of turnovers.
"We had a clear advantage inside," Hudson Falls coach Greg Smith said,l "but we just couldn't control their pressure enough to get Jonathan (Beagle) the ball enough to stay connected."
Beagle scored 24 points for the 13-9 Tigers, going 12 for 15 from the free-throw line. But the rim wasn't kind to Hudson Falls and shots weren't falling.
Lansingburgh had four players in double digits and 11 players got into the scorebook.
"They shot the ball very well, they got downhill, they got to the rim, they had multiple guys that scored for them," Smith said. "Our defensive intensity and our footspeed was just lacking.
"I have guys that work hard, and I have guys that are committed to us getting better," Smith said. "It's just a question of making the next jump, to be able to complete with a Lansingburgh or an Averill Park, or in our league, Gloversville. We were close, but just not quite there."
