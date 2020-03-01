Season ends for Queensbury, Hudson Falls boys basketball

TROY — A potential Queensbury upset hit a road block late in the third quarter on Sunday. It came with the sound of whistles.

Two Spartans left the court with four fouls each and the game changed. Gloversville was able to close the gap and made the key shots at the end to beat Queensbury 59-55 in a Class A quarterfinal of the Section II Boys Basketball Tournament at Hudson Valley Community College.

Hudson Falls also dropped from the postseason on Sunday, losing 83-48 to Lansingburgh in another Class A quarterfinal. Gloversville and Lansingburgh earned trips to Cool Insuring Arena on Thursday for semifinals.

Bryce Bleibtrey and Nate Johnson both took seats late in the third quarter of Queensbury's game after collecting their fourth fouls. They came back to start the fourth quarter and lasted until the final seconds of the game, but had to play knowing that a fifth foul would mean the end.

"They have to be a little bit careful," coach Greg Dixon said of playing with four fouls. "There might be a possession here or there where it hurts us, where we're not quite as aggressive, but in the long run we need them on the floor for an important game. We kind of rolled the dice there and it worked out. They held in there."