Schuylerville rally falls short in Class B semifinal loss

GLENS FALLS — Despite a furious third-quarter rally, Schuylerville's season came to an end Wednesday with a 77-64 Class B semifinal loss to Ichabod Crane in the Section II Boys Basketball Tournament.

Senior Owen Sherman scored a game-high 28 points, including 11 in a blazing 21-3 run by the Black Horses over the final 4:21 of the third quarter. Otto Bolduc's buzzer-beating 3-pointer from the corner pulled Schuylerville within 48-47 to end the period.

However, the Riders began the fourth quarter with an 11-2 run of its own to open a double-digit lead they would not relinquish. Brett Richards led Ichabod Crane with 24 points and 14 rebounds, Daniel Warner added 22 points and Alex Schmidt had 15.

Schuylerville got no closer than 10 points, 69-59, on back-to-back 3-pointers by Sherman with two minutes to play.

Ryan Dow finished with 14 points, Luke Sherman had 10 and Bolduc added nine points.

reporter

Covering high school and minor-league sports in Section II since 1989. SUNY Plattsburgh grad. Colleen's lesser half. Three amazing young people call me Dad. Fan of Philadelphia Eagles, New York Rangers and Mets, and Syracuse Orange.

