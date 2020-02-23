Schroon Lake earns two No. 1 seeds in Section VII

Schroon Lake earned the top seed in both the boys and girls fields as Section VII announced pairings for its basketball tournaments on Sunday.

Bolton earned the No. 2 seed in the girls tournament and got a bye into the semifinals, as did both Schroon Lake teams. The tournament opens with quarterfinals later this week and concludes with championship games at the Plattsburgh State Field House the weekend of March 6-7.

The top seed in the girls tournament gives Schroon Lake a semifinal game at AuSable Valley on March 3 against the winner of the Johnsburg-Minerva/Keene game. Johnsburg-Minerva got the fifth seed and will be on the road in Thursday's quarterfinals.

The Bolton girls will also play a semifinal at AuSable Valley, against the winner of Boquet Valley and Willsboro.

In the Class D boys bracket, No. 1 Schroon Lake will face the winner of the Boquet Valley/Keene game on March 4 at Beekmantown. The Wildcats were the only local boys team to elect to play in sectionals.

In Class C, Ticonderoga's boys and girls teams both received fourth seeds and will host quarterfinal games. The Ti boys will welcome Seton Catholic on Thursday and the Ti girls will host Saranac Lake on Wednesday. The winners of those games will play in semifinals at Beekmantown the following week.

Section VII Tournament BOYS Class C Quarterfinal — Thursday Seton Catholic at Ticonderoga, 6 p.m. Class D Quarterfinals — Friday Boquet Valley at Keene, 6 p.m. Wells at Willsboro, 6 p.m. Class D Semifinals — March 4 Willsboro/Wells winner vs. Crown Point at Beekmantown, 6 p.m. Boquet Valley/Keene winner vs. Schroon Lake at Beekmantown, 7:45 p.m. GIRLS Class C Quarterfinal — Wednesday Saranac Lake at Ticonderoga, 6 p.m. Class D Quarterfinals — Thursday Johnsburg-Minerva at Keene, 6 p.m. Willsboro at Boquet Valley, 6 p.m. Class D Semifinals — March 3 Boquet Valley/Willsboro winner vs. Bolton at AuSable Valley, 6 p.m. Johnsburg-Minerva/Keene winner vs. Schroon Lake at AuSable Valley, 7:45 p.m.

