Schroon Lake earns Section VII 'D' title

PLATTSBURGH — It came down to the fourth quarter, and top-seeded Schroon Lake had just enough Saturday.

The Wildcats (20-3) outscored Willsboro 8-7 in the final quarter to win 40-39 in the Class D final of the Section VII Boys Basketball Tournament at the SUNY Plattsburgh Field House.

Andrew Pelkey, Section VII's all-time leading scorer, led Schroon Lake with a game-high 19 points. Cian Bresnahan added 16.

Reagan Arnold's 14 points paced Willsboro, which did not attempt one free throw in the game.

Schroon Lake will play North Warren in a state regional final at 2 p.m. on March 14 at Beekmantown.

