Schroon Lake earns Section VII 'D' title

PLATTSBURGH — It came down to the fourth quarter, and top-seeded Schroon Lake had just enough Saturday.

The Wildcats (20-3) outscored Willsboro 8-7 in the final quarter to win 40-39 in the Class D final of the Section VII Boys Basketball Tournament at the SUNY Plattsburgh Field House.

Andrew Pelkey, Section VII's all-time leading scorer, led Schroon Lake with a game-high 19 points. Cian Bresnahan added 16.

Reagan Arnold's 14 points paced Willsboro, which did not attempt one free throw in the game.

Schroon Lake will play North Warren in a state regional final at 2 p.m. on March 14 at Beekmantown.

Sect. 7 Class D Final

Willsboro

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Reagan Arnold;4;2;0;14

Nick Reithel;0;0;0;0

Stephen Leibeck;3;2;0;12

Everett Cassavaugh;0;0;0;0

Jared Ball;1;1;0;5

Brenon Farney;0;0;0;0

Hunter King;1;2;0;8

Totals;9;7;0;39

Schroon Lake (20-3)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Oliver Higgens;2;0;0;4

Colin Bashaw;0;0;1;1

Andrew Pelkey;6;2;1;19

Cian Bresnahan;4;2;2;16

Isaiah Pelkey;0;0;0;0

Bryant Mieras;0;0;0;0

Totals;12;4;4;40

Willsboro;8;6;18;7 — 39

Schroon Lake;11;8;13;8 — 40

