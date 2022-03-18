Salamanca junior part of inspiring team

GLENS FALLS — Andy Herrick shouldn’t be able to do the things he does, but he refuses to allow illness to limit him.

The Salamanca junior is one of about 35,000 people in the country with cystic fibrosis, a genetic disorder that causes lung damage and nutritional deficiencies. There is no cure, and it is a life-threatening conditioning.

But Friday afternoon, the slender, 6-foot-3 Herrick was playing defense, diving after loose balls and and launching smooth-as-silk shots for the Salamanca boys basketball team. And other than sitting for a few minutes with two early fouls in the first half, he played the whole game.

Herrick finished with 13 points, but Salamanca came up short in a 64-56 Class C semifinal loss to Stillwater in the State Boys Basketball Tournament.

His battle with cystic fibrosis goes unseen, but he doesn’t shy away from it. He takes medication and treatments every day, and had to endure the extra worry of the COVID-19 pandemic for the last two years.

“That’s something I’ve had since I was born, so it’s all I’ve ever known,” Herrick said. “I know what I have to do to keep myself healthy, so I work as hard as I can to do that every day. I’m blessed to be in this position.”

Salamanca would not have been in the position of being in the state semifinals at Cool Insuring Arena without Herrick. With a final four spot on the line in last week’s regional final, he buried a 3-pointer with less than 30 seconds to play to send his team to a 61-59 victory over Avon.

“He’s amazing,” said sophomore Lucus Brown, who scored a game-high 26 points Friday. “I trust him with all the shots he takes, he’s a really good player and teammate. I really think of him as family to me. He’s an inspiration.”

For Herrick, sports and the drive to compete are part of what keeps him going.

“Sports teach you that you’ve got to work hard to get the things that you want in life, and that translates to cystic fibrosis, too,” he said. “Every day I have to work hard to keep myself healthy, because if I don’t, I’ll be in the hospital. And obviously it keeps me physically healthy, too, because it keeps my lungs in shape.”

To Salamanca head coach Adam Bennett, Herrick is a reflection of his team as a whole. In one recent article, he said the entire team got vaccinated as soon as they could because they wanted to protect their friend.

“He’s unbelievable — the whole team is inspirational. Andy leads the charge that way,” Bennett said. “They’re great kids, they play really hard, they’re unselfish, they care about each other, and that’s what makes losing in a game like this so hard, because they gave us everything they had. I’m couldn’t be more proud of them.”

While Friday’s state semifinal was a tight, back-and-forth contest, Stillwater used a 15-5 run over the game’s final 4:44 to pull away to the victory. C.J. McNeil scored 22 points and 6-4 Jaxon Mueller added 18 more inside.

“I gotta give a lot of credit to Stillwater, they’re a great team,” Herrick said. “They were able to put up with our pressure the whole game, and that’s not easy to do against us. They’re very well-conditioned, they handle pressure well and at the end the game that’s what determined the outcome.”

While Salamanca’s season ended at 17-8, the team hopes to return after making its first-ever trip to the state semifinals.

“It’s hard to get here, there’s a lot of work to be done,” Bennett said. “It’s hard to think about now, but we have a good group of kids and they’ve now learned that hard work and dedication can get them to points like this.”

“The last sectional championship we won was 54 years ago, so it means a lot to us to get to this position,” Herrick said. “We would like to have won, but we’re proud of what we we’re able to do for our community.”

