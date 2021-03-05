Rutland leads Schuylerville past Spa Catholic

Say this for the Schuylerville Black Horses — they aren’t wasting an opportunity.

If they can add another game next week, they’ll finish with five games in the last eight days of the winter season. That would give them 15 games in this pandemic-shortened season.

Friday saw the Black Horses post a 51-40 boys basketball victory over Saratoga Catholic. Schuylerville opened the season with three straight losses, but is now up to 6-4.

“Without a doubt, we’re playing better,” coach Matthew Steinfort said. “It was a little slow at the beginning, getting guys into a rhythm. It took a little while to get going, and we were playing some tough teams. There’s a lot of room for growth, but we are playing better.”

Senior Cayden Rutland led the way on Friday with a 19-point effort. Rutland had scored 26 points on Tuesday, when Schuylerville beat Mechanicville. Owen Sherman and Ryan Dow added 11 points each.

The Horses pulled away with a 16-8 second quarter.

Schuylerville is scheduled to finish the season a week from Saturday with a game against Mechanicville, the fourth time those teams would meet. The season will only last three weeks.