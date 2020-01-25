Roundup: Witches post tournament win

Jesse Kuzmich scored 25 points and Alex Curtis added 16 as Greenwich beat Plattsburgh on Saturday.
GREENWICH 65, PLATTSBURGH 54
Coaches vs Cancer Tournament
Greenwich
2P 3P FT TP
Alex Curtis 0 5 1 16
Sam Howard 2 0 0 4
Jesse Kuzmich 8 2 3 25
Max Maguire 1 0 0 2
Luke Pemrick 2 0 4 8
Kaden Hall 1 0 3 5
Jayden Hughes 1 1 0 5
Totals 15 8 11 65
Plattsburgh
2P 3P FT TP
Kalinowski 2 1 1 8
Channell 7 0 0 14
Perkins 4 0 0 8
Garrant 4 0 1 9
Oulette 3 1 2 11
King 1 0 0 2
Lemza 1 0 0 2
Totals 22 2 4 54
Greenwich 36 29 — 65
Plattsburgh 23 31 — 54
Notes: Game was played as 16-minute halves.
ARGYLE 65, CORINTH 46
League: Adirondack League, Friday
Corinth
2P 3P FT TP
Winslow 0 0 0 0
Allen 2 1 0 7
Brownell 1 0 0 2
Melville 4 0 5 13
Watkins 1 0 2 4
Dumas 0 2 1 7
Rubin 0 1 0 3
Kilinski 1 0 0 2
Smith 1 0 1 3
Walker 0 1 2 5
You have free articles remaining.
Totals 10 5 11 46
Argyle
2P 3P FT TP
Lohret 0 0 0 0
Lufkin 6 4 4 28
Ingram 4 3 1 18
Liddle 0 1 0 3
Humiston 4 0 0 8
Dennis 0 0 0 0
Frost 2 0 0 4
Montello 1 0 0 2
McWhorter 1 0 0 2
Totals 18 8 5 65
Corinth 9 7 14 16 — 46
Argyle 17 20 14 14 — 65
JV: Argyle won.
GREENWICH 54, TAMARAC 51
League: Wasaren League, Friday
Greenwich
2P 3P FT TP
Alex Curtis 0 2 0 6
Sam Howard 0 1 1 4
Jesse Kuzmich 6 1 7 22
Adam Newell 0 0 1 1
Christian O’Brien 0 4 0 12
Luke Pemrick 2 1 0 7
Jeremy Zanella 0 0 2 2
Totals 8 9 11 54
Tamarac
2P 3P FT TP
Poulin 0 1 0 3
Rice 6 1 3 18
Barbero 1 0 0 2
Mainello 1 0 1 3
Ednie 2 0 0 4
Dicarlo 1 0 0 2
Maxon 4 0 1 9
Nemjo 3 0 4 10
Totals 18 2 9 51
Greenwich 11 15 13 15 — 54
Tamarac 17 12 14 8 — 51
JV: Tamarac won.