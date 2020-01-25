Roundup: Witches post tournament win
Roundup: Witches post tournament win

Jesse Kuzmich scored 25 points and Alex Curtis added 16 as Greenwich beat Plattsburgh on Saturday.

GREENWICH 65, PLATTSBURGH 54

Coaches vs Cancer Tournament

Greenwich

2P 3P FT TP

Alex Curtis 0 5 1 16

Sam Howard 2 0 0 4

Jesse Kuzmich 8 2 3 25

Max Maguire 1 0 0 2

Luke Pemrick 2 0 4 8

Kaden Hall 1 0 3 5

Jayden Hughes 1 1 0 5

Totals 15 8 11 65

Plattsburgh

2P 3P FT TP

Kalinowski 2 1 1 8

Channell 7 0 0 14

Perkins 4 0 0 8

Garrant 4 0 1 9

Oulette 3 1 2 11

King 1 0 0 2

Lemza 1 0 0 2

Totals 22 2 4 54

Greenwich 36 29 — 65

Plattsburgh 23 31 — 54

Notes: Game was played as 16-minute halves.

ARGYLE 65, CORINTH 46

League: Adirondack League, Friday

Corinth

2P 3P FT TP

Winslow 0 0 0 0

Allen 2 1 0 7

Brownell 1 0 0 2

Melville 4 0 5 13

Watkins 1 0 2 4

Dumas 0 2 1 7

Rubin 0 1 0 3

Kilinski 1 0 0 2

Smith 1 0 1 3

Walker 0 1 2 5

Totals 10 5 11 46

Argyle

2P 3P FT TP

Lohret 0 0 0 0

Lufkin 6 4 4 28

Ingram 4 3 1 18

Liddle 0 1 0 3

Humiston 4 0 0 8

Dennis 0 0 0 0

Frost 2 0 0 4

Montello 1 0 0 2

McWhorter 1 0 0 2

Totals 18 8 5 65

Corinth 9 7 14 16 — 46

Argyle 17 20 14 14 — 65

JV: Argyle won.

GREENWICH 54, TAMARAC 51

League: Wasaren League, Friday

Greenwich

2P 3P FT TP

Alex Curtis 0 2 0 6

Sam Howard 0 1 1 4

Jesse Kuzmich 6 1 7 22

Adam Newell 0 0 1 1

Christian O’Brien 0 4 0 12

Luke Pemrick 2 1 0 7

Jeremy Zanella 0 0 2 2

Totals 8 9 11 54

Tamarac

2P 3P FT TP

Poulin 0 1 0 3

Rice 6 1 3 18

Barbero 1 0 0 2

Mainello 1 0 1 3

Ednie 2 0 0 4

Dicarlo 1 0 0 2

Maxon 4 0 1 9

Nemjo 3 0 4 10

Totals 18 2 9 51

Greenwich 11 15 13 15 — 54

Tamarac 17 12 14 8 — 51

JV: Tamarac won.

