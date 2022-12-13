ROUNDUP: Whitehall, Hadley-Luzerne roll to wins; Salem tops Hartford

WHITEHALL — Madison Gould scored 18 points Tuesday night to lead four Whitehall players in double figures as the Railroaders cruised to a 72-17 Adirondack League girls basketball victory over North Warren.

Using its defense to ignite its offense, Whitehall jumped out to a 22-3 first-quarter lead as it improved to 3-0 in the league, 4-0 overall.

Ashlyn Groesbeck and Samantha Howland each scored 14 points for the Railroaders, who also got 10 points from Blake Bird.

The Cougars were led by Isabella Tucci and Addison Swan with six points apiece.

HADLEY-LUZERNE 62, LAKE GEORGE 24: Gabby Graham powered Hadley-Luzerne to an Adirondack League win over Lake George, with 22 points and 10 rebounds.

Jordanna Kenny also recorded a double-double with 19 points and 10 boards for the Eagles (2-1, 2-2), and Madison Lent finished with 16 points, eight rebounds, six assists and seven steals.

Mykah Fisher led the Warriors, who played their third game in five days, with seven points.

SALEM 51, HARTFORD 46: Mary Kate McPhee scored a game-high 24 points to lead the Generals to an Adirondack League win over Hartford, the defending Section II Class D champion.

Sierra Phillips added 10 points and Sophia Keays netted eight for Salem.

Alawnah Dunda recorded a career-high 19 points and 17 rebounds for the Tanagers, who also got nine points from Cassandra Wade.

CORINTH 60, ARGYLE-FORT EDWARD 20: Emily Dingmon scored 24 points and Whitney Cameron added 14 to lead Corinth to the Adirondack League victory.

The Tomahawks improved to 3-0 in the league, 4-1 overall.

Raegan Humiston led A-FE with seven points.