 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

ROUNDUP: Whitehall edges Hadley-Luzerne; Fort Edward tops Salem

  • 0

WHITEHALL 61, HADLEY-LUZERNE 59

League: Adirondack League

Hadley-Luzerne

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Jack Waterhouse;0;0;0;0

Caedan Wilson;3;1;2;11

Matt Helder;3;1;0;9

Liam Hughes;0;0;0;0

Josh Foley;4;3;0;17

Sean Frasier;0;0;0;0

Josh Ellis;0;0;0;0

Ryan Diamond;3;0;1;7

Alex Mattison;4;1;0;11

Zach Caldwell;1;0;2;4

Totals;18;6;5;59

Whitehall (12-7)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

People are also reading…

Landon Stevens;1;2;0;8

Jake Whiting;0;0;1;1

Cash Burgey;4;2;3;17

Brandon Bakerian;2;0;2;6

Ethan Eggleston;0;0;0;0

Anthony Jones;2;0;0;4

Tyler Brooks;0;0;2;2

Tristan Foote;0;0;0;0

Latrell Evans;1;4;3;17

Isaiah Stevens;3;0;0;6

Totals;13;8;11;61

H.-Luzerne;13;13;19;14 — 59

Whitehall;14;15;15;17 — 61

JV: Hadley-Luzerne won

FORT EDWARD 55, SALEM 46

League: Adirondack League

Fort Edward

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Zach Bartholomew;5;0;0;10

Ash Sullivan;1;1;0;5

Bryce Tyler;5;2;8;24

Bradley Kambereus;2;4;0;16

Totals;13;7;8;55

Salem

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Connor Chilson;3;1;0;9

Zachariah Miller;11;0;2;24

Altwon Webster;4;0;2;10

Josh Harrington;0;1;0;3

Totals;18;2;4;46

Fort Edward;14;14;14;13 — 55

Salem;12;10;10;14 — 46

HOOSICK FALLS 70,
BERLIN-NEW LEBANON 24

League: Wasaren League

Berlin-New Lebanon (1-12)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Chris Shorter;1;2;0;8

Jesse Francour;3;0;0;6

Christian Culbertson;1;0;0;2

Dan Hendricks;1;0;0;2

Alex Smith;0;1;0;3

Tom Doyle;0;1;0;3

Totals;6;4;0;24

Hoosick Falls (6-7, 11-8)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Miles Smith;2;0;2;6

Connor Jones;10;0;3;23

Dylan Baker;2;0;0;4

Jake Sparks;5;0;2;12

Josh Colegrove;2;0;1;5

Jack Cavanaugh;1;0;0;2

Mat Kempf;0;1;0;3

Michael Fratello;0;1;0;3

Tucker Thayne;5;0;2;12

Totals;27;2;10;70

Berlin-NL;4;6;8;6 — 24

Hoosick Falls;22;15;18;15 — 70

JV: Hoosick Falls won

Notes: Hoosick Falls built up a 37-10 halftime lead and cruised to a Senior Night win. It was the 400th career win for Hoosick Falls Coach Mike Lilac Jr.

GLENS FALLS 81, JOHNSTOWN 46

League: Foothills Council, Wednesday

Glens Falls

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Troy Patton;0;1;0;3

Vincent Westfall;2;0;0;4

Parker Frost;2;0;0;4

Griffin Woodell;6;1;3;18

Aiden Harrington;2;0;0;4

Peyton McClenning;1;1;2;7

Kellen Driscoll;2;0;0;4

Cooper Nadler;7;4;5;31

Aiden Gormley;1;0;0;2

Cole Bennett;2;0;0;4

Totals;25;7;10;81

Johnstown

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Braden Jones;2;0;4;8

Kyle Everest;0;1;1;4

Bryce Mureness;0;4;0;12

Jared Stewart;2;0;0;4

Steve VanNostrand;1;0;3;5

Ryan Hoyt;5;0;1;11

Matthew Wheelis;1;0;0;2

Totals;11;5;9;46

Glens Falls;18;14;27;22 — 81

Johnstown;13;9;16;8 — 46

JV: Glens Falls won

SETON CATHOLIC 52, BOLTON 28

League: Mountain and Valley

Seton Catholic

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Ashton Guay;1;0;0;2

Thane Shelton;0;0;0;0

Alex Coupal;5;5;0;25

Aidan Pearl;7;0;3;17

Dominic Allen;1;0;3;5

Sergio Vega;1;0;1;3

Totals;15;5;7;52

Bolton (5-10, 5-14)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Jaxon Egloff;4;1;5;16

Jace Hubert;2;1;2;9

Andrew Johnson;0;0;0;0

Sullivan Eager;0;0;0;0

Addison Kelley;0;0;0;0

Chris Becker;0;0;1;1

Tyler Trowbridge;1;0;0;2

Lukas Becker;0;0;0;0

Totals;7;2;8;28

Seton Cath.;14;13;13;12 — 52

Bolton;5;5;9;9 — 28

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Olympic fashion is more than meets the eye

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News