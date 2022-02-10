ROUNDUP: Whitehall edges Hadley-Luzerne; Fort Edward tops Salem

WHITEHALL 61, HADLEY-LUZERNE 59
League: Adirondack League
Hadley-Luzerne
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Jack Waterhouse;0;0;0;0
Caedan Wilson;3;1;2;11
Matt Helder;3;1;0;9
Liam Hughes;0;0;0;0
Josh Foley;4;3;0;17
Sean Frasier;0;0;0;0
Josh Ellis;0;0;0;0
Ryan Diamond;3;0;1;7
Alex Mattison;4;1;0;11
Zach Caldwell;1;0;2;4
Totals;18;6;5;59
Whitehall (12-7)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Landon Stevens;1;2;0;8
Jake Whiting;0;0;1;1
Cash Burgey;4;2;3;17
Brandon Bakerian;2;0;2;6
Ethan Eggleston;0;0;0;0
Anthony Jones;2;0;0;4
Tyler Brooks;0;0;2;2
Tristan Foote;0;0;0;0
Latrell Evans;1;4;3;17
Isaiah Stevens;3;0;0;6
Totals;13;8;11;61
H.-Luzerne;13;13;19;14 — 59
Whitehall;14;15;15;17 — 61
JV: Hadley-Luzerne won
FORT EDWARD 55, SALEM 46
League: Adirondack League
Fort Edward
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Zach Bartholomew;5;0;0;10
Ash Sullivan;1;1;0;5
Bryce Tyler;5;2;8;24
Bradley Kambereus;2;4;0;16
Totals;13;7;8;55
Salem
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Connor Chilson;3;1;0;9
Zachariah Miller;11;0;2;24
Altwon Webster;4;0;2;10
Josh Harrington;0;1;0;3
Totals;18;2;4;46
Fort Edward;14;14;14;13 — 55
Salem;12;10;10;14 — 46
HOOSICK FALLS 70,
BERLIN-NEW LEBANON 24
League: Wasaren League
Berlin-New Lebanon (1-12)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Chris Shorter;1;2;0;8
Jesse Francour;3;0;0;6
Christian Culbertson;1;0;0;2
Dan Hendricks;1;0;0;2
Alex Smith;0;1;0;3
Tom Doyle;0;1;0;3
Totals;6;4;0;24
Hoosick Falls (6-7, 11-8)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Miles Smith;2;0;2;6
Connor Jones;10;0;3;23
Dylan Baker;2;0;0;4
Jake Sparks;5;0;2;12
Josh Colegrove;2;0;1;5
Jack Cavanaugh;1;0;0;2
Mat Kempf;0;1;0;3
Michael Fratello;0;1;0;3
Tucker Thayne;5;0;2;12
Totals;27;2;10;70
Berlin-NL;4;6;8;6 — 24
Hoosick Falls;22;15;18;15 — 70
JV: Hoosick Falls won
Notes: Hoosick Falls built up a 37-10 halftime lead and cruised to a Senior Night win. It was the 400th career win for Hoosick Falls Coach Mike Lilac Jr.
GLENS FALLS 81, JOHNSTOWN 46
League: Foothills Council, Wednesday
Glens Falls
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Troy Patton;0;1;0;3
Vincent Westfall;2;0;0;4
Parker Frost;2;0;0;4
Griffin Woodell;6;1;3;18
Aiden Harrington;2;0;0;4
Peyton McClenning;1;1;2;7
Kellen Driscoll;2;0;0;4
Cooper Nadler;7;4;5;31
Aiden Gormley;1;0;0;2
Cole Bennett;2;0;0;4
Totals;25;7;10;81
Johnstown
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Braden Jones;2;0;4;8
Kyle Everest;0;1;1;4
Bryce Mureness;0;4;0;12
Jared Stewart;2;0;0;4
Steve VanNostrand;1;0;3;5
Ryan Hoyt;5;0;1;11
Matthew Wheelis;1;0;0;2
Totals;11;5;9;46
Glens Falls;18;14;27;22 — 81
Johnstown;13;9;16;8 — 46
JV: Glens Falls won
SETON CATHOLIC 52, BOLTON 28
League: Mountain and Valley
Seton Catholic
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Ashton Guay;1;0;0;2
Thane Shelton;0;0;0;0
Alex Coupal;5;5;0;25
Aidan Pearl;7;0;3;17
Dominic Allen;1;0;3;5
Sergio Vega;1;0;1;3
Totals;15;5;7;52
Bolton (5-10, 5-14)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Jaxon Egloff;4;1;5;16
Jace Hubert;2;1;2;9
Andrew Johnson;0;0;0;0
Sullivan Eager;0;0;0;0
Addison Kelley;0;0;0;0
Chris Becker;0;0;1;1
Tyler Trowbridge;1;0;0;2
Lukas Becker;0;0;0;0
Totals;7;2;8;28
Seton Cath.;14;13;13;12 — 52
Bolton;5;5;9;9 — 28