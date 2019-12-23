Roundup: Whitehall earns first win

WHITEHALL 85,
THE KING'S SCHOOL 58
League: Non-league
The King's School
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Cadence Smith;7;5;5;34
Jacob Fischer;1;0;2;4
Ethan White;1;0;0;2
David Lafaver;0;0;1;1
Logan Bevan;2;3;0;13
Matt Perry;1;0;0;2
Josh Ellis;1;0;0;2
Totals;13;8;8;58
Whitehall (1-5)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Dwight Foulks;5;1;0;13
Tyler Brooks;0;1;0;3
Cash Burgey;8;0;0;16
Jordan Gould;2;0;0;4
Matt Redmond;2;5;0;19
Brandon Bakerian;5;0;0;10
Matt Gould;4;0;3;11
Preston Bakerian;1;0;0;2
Derek Patch;1;1;0;5
Dillion Brown;1;0;0;2
Totals;29;8;3;85
King's School;11;8;20;19 — 58
Whitehall;22;17;26;20 — 85
FAIR HAVEN (VT) 60, GRANVILLE 58
League: Non-league
Fair Haven
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Sawyer Ramey;5;1;0;13
Zach Ellis;5;0;0;10
Aubrey Ramey;0;1;0;3
Andrew Lautkier;2;0;1;5
Joey Gannon;2;0;4;8
Owen Loughan;0;0;0;0
Saw Manley;0;0;0;0
Kohlby Murray;5;3;2;21
Totals;19;5;7;60
Granville (5-1)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Taylor Bourn;3;0;0;6
Josh Nelson;7;0;2;16
Jarett Williams;4;1;4;15
Josh Oakman;2;4;2;18
Kaedin Saddlemire;0;1;0;3
Bryce Norton;0;0;0;0
Cody Rice;0;0;0;0
Totals;16;6;8;58
Fair Haven;14;6;18;22 — 60
Granville;19;11;16;12 — 58