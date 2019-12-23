Roundup: Whitehall earns first win
Roundup: Whitehall earns first win

WHITEHALL 85,
THE KING'S SCHOOL 58

League: Non-league

The King's School

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Cadence Smith;7;5;5;34

Jacob Fischer;1;0;2;4

Ethan White;1;0;0;2

David Lafaver;0;0;1;1

Logan Bevan;2;3;0;13

Matt Perry;1;0;0;2

Josh Ellis;1;0;0;2

Totals;13;8;8;58

Whitehall (1-5)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Dwight Foulks;5;1;0;13

Tyler Brooks;0;1;0;3

Cash Burgey;8;0;0;16

Jordan Gould;2;0;0;4

Matt Redmond;2;5;0;19

Brandon Bakerian;5;0;0;10

Matt Gould;4;0;3;11

Preston Bakerian;1;0;0;2

Derek Patch;1;1;0;5

Dillion Brown;1;0;0;2

Totals;29;8;3;85

King's School;11;8;20;19 — 58

Whitehall;22;17;26;20 — 85

FAIR HAVEN (VT) 60, GRANVILLE 58

League: Non-league

Fair Haven

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Sawyer Ramey;5;1;0;13

Zach Ellis;5;0;0;10

Aubrey Ramey;0;1;0;3

Andrew Lautkier;2;0;1;5

Joey Gannon;2;0;4;8

Owen Loughan;0;0;0;0

Saw Manley;0;0;0;0

Kohlby Murray;5;3;2;21

Totals;19;5;7;60

Granville (5-1)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Taylor Bourn;3;0;0;6

Josh Nelson;7;0;2;16

Jarett Williams;4;1;4;15

Josh Oakman;2;4;2;18

Kaedin Saddlemire;0;1;0;3

Bryce Norton;0;0;0;0

Cody Rice;0;0;0;0

Totals;16;6;8;58

Fair Haven;14;6;18;22 — 60

Granville;19;11;16;12 — 58

