Roundup: Whitehall boys fall to St. Johnsville
agate

Roundup: Whitehall boys fall to St. Johnsville

ST. JOHNSVILLE 65, WHITEHALL 61

Class D Opening Round, Wednesday

Whitehall (6-15)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Preston Bakerian;1;0;0;2

Cash Burgey;4;0;2;10

Dwight Foulks;9;0;3;21

Matt Gould;2;0;2;6

Derek Patch;2;0;0;4

Matthew Redmond;0;5;0;15

Garrett Stevens;0;1;0;3

Totals;18;6;7;61

St. Johnsville (6-15)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Quincey Bonneau;5;0;5;15

Paetyn Dillenbeck;3;0;4;10

Owen Feagles;4;1;0;11

Travis LaFountain;3;0;1;7

Chris Mayton;0;0;1;1

Mason Snell;5;0;7;17

Jesse Walrath;0;1;1;4

Totals;20;2;19;65

Whitehall;9;7;20;25 — 61

St. Johnsville;11;17;16;21 — 65

