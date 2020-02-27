Roundup: Whitehall boys fall to St. Johnsville

ST. JOHNSVILLE 65, WHITEHALL 61
Class D Opening Round, Wednesday
Whitehall (6-15)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Preston Bakerian;1;0;0;2
Cash Burgey;4;0;2;10
Dwight Foulks;9;0;3;21
Matt Gould;2;0;2;6
Derek Patch;2;0;0;4
Matthew Redmond;0;5;0;15
Garrett Stevens;0;1;0;3
Totals;18;6;7;61
St. Johnsville (6-15)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Quincey Bonneau;5;0;5;15
Paetyn Dillenbeck;3;0;4;10
Owen Feagles;4;1;0;11
Travis LaFountain;3;0;1;7
Chris Mayton;0;0;1;1
Mason Snell;5;0;7;17
Jesse Walrath;0;1;1;4
Totals;20;2;19;65
Whitehall;9;7;20;25 — 61
St. Johnsville;11;17;16;21 — 65