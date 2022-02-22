ROUNDUP: Whitehall beats Cambridge; H-L, Glens Falls rally for wins

Cash Burgey scored 24 points as Whitehall defeated Cambridge 63-53 in a Class C opening round game on Tuesday. A 19-10 second-quarter run was the difference for the Railroaders.
Matt Harder hit the game-winning 3-pointer with 4.2 seconds left in regulation as Hadley-Luzerne edged Galway, 54-53. The Eagles were down by 11 going into the fourth quarter, but outscored Galway 23-11 over the final eight minutes.
Glens Falls also rallied for victory as Griffin Woodell, Kellen Driscoll and Cooper Nadler combined for 52 points in a 60-57 Class B victory over Watervliet. The Indians made 14 out of 16 free throws in the fourth quarter to finish off a fourth-quarter comeback.
Robbie Bolen scored 24 points as Saratoga Catholic bested Granville 50-35 in Class CC. Bolen scored 8 points in a decisive third quarter and Mark Hmura scored 15 points on 5-of-8 shooting from 3-point range.
Luke Sherman scored 29 points and Owen Sherman added 23 as Schuylerville downed Hudson in a Class B game.
Greenwich was a Class CC winner, rolling past Rensselaer 76-51 thanks to Jesse Kuzmich's 27-point effort. Hoosick Falls also made the CC quarterfinals with a decisive 64-36 win over Mayfield.
WHITEHALL 63, CAMBRIDGE 53
Class C Opening Round
Cambridge
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Dillon Hughes;2;2;1;11
Isaac Toleman;1;1;2;7
Mason MacDugall;0;0;0;0
Brandon Bouplan;0;0;0;0
Tully Maher;1;0;0;2
Logan Richetter;3;0;6;12
Logan Kessler;0;0;0;0
Isaac Wilkins;0;0;0;0
Jackson Thomas;4;1;2;13
Travis Yurschik;3;0;2;8
Totals;14;4;13;53
Whitehall (13-7)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Landon Stevens;0;1;0;3
Jake Whiting;0;0;0;0
Cash Burgey;4;2;10;24
Brandon Bakerian;3;2;0;12
Ethan Eggleston;0;0;0;0
Anthony Jones;0;0;0;0
Tyler Brooks;0;0;0;0
Tristan Foote;0;0;0;0
Latrell Evans;6;0;5;17
Isaiah Stevens;3;0;1;7
Totals;16;5;16;63
Cambridge;12;10;15;16 — 53
Whitehall;14;19;12;18 — 63
Up next: The sixth-seeded Railroaders advance to face third seed Berne-Knox in the quarterfinals on Saturday at Shenendehowa (1:30 p.m.)
HADLEY-LUZERNE 54, GALWAY 53
Class C Opening Round
Galway
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Casey Clark;11;0;0;22
Josh Lovelass;1;2;4;12
Ryan Pudney;0;1;0;3
Myles Pleasants;2;0;0;4
Zach Kenyon;3;0;3;9
Thomas Villano;1;0;1;3
Gavin O'Neil;0;0;0;0
Colin Anderson;0;0;0;0
Totals;18;3;8;53
Hadley-Luzerne
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Caeden Wilson;0;1;0;3
Matthew Harder;4;3;1;18
Liam Hughes;0;0;0;0
Josh Foley;2;2;1;11
Josh Ellis;2;2;0;10
Alex Mattison;4;1;0;11
Zack Caldwell;0;0;1;1
Totals;12;9;3;54
Galway;17;9;16;11 — 53
Hadley-Luzerne;17;7;7;23 — 54
Up next: The eighth-seeded Eagles move on to face No. 1 seed Maple Hill in the quarterfinals on Saturday at Shen (5 p.m.).
GLENS FALLS 60, WATERVLIET 57
Class B Opening Round
Watervliet
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Wilson;1;2;2;10
Chaplin;7;0;2;16
Holloway;3;2;1;13
Cyrus;2;0;1;5
Ethier;0;0;0;0
Wistuk;0;0;0;0
Torres;1;0;0;2
Hailey;1;1;0;5
Wroblewski;3;0;0;6
Totals;18;5;6;57
Glens Falls (12-9)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Griffin Woodell;9;0;2;20
Kellen Driscoll;2;1;11;18
Cooper Nadler;3;1;5;14
Cole Bennett;2;0;4;8
Totals;16;2;22;60
Watervliet;19;11;15;12 — 57
Glens Falls;11;12;17;20 — 60
Up next: No. 8 seed Glens Falls advance to face the Tamarac/Schalmont winner on Friday at Hudson Valley Community College (8 p.m.) in the quarterfinals.
SARATOGA CATHOLIC 50,
GRANVILLE 35
Class CC Opening Round
Saratoga Central Catholic
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Robbie Bolen;8;1;5;24
Mark Hmura;0;5;0;15
Danny Mantia;0;0;0;0
Ryan Condry;0;0;0;0
Justin Duscher;1;0;0;2
Aidan Crowther;0;1;0;3
Cam Khoury;0;2;0;6
Aidan Dunne;0;0;0;0
Totals;9;9;5;50
Granville (11-8)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Logan Harrington;1;0;0;2
Alex Harrington;3;0;1;7
Cody Nelson;0;0;0;0
Caleb Nelson;4;1;2;13
Connor Farrell;1;0;2;4
Nate Rathbun;0;0;3;3
Alex Torres;3;0;1;7
Totals;12;1;9;36
Spa Catholic;14;9;19;8 — 50
Granville;5;11;8;11 — 35
Other stats: Bolen (SCC) 7 rebounds, 7 steals. Condry (SCC) 6 rebounds. Mantia (SCC) 7 assists.
Up next: Spa Catholic moves on to face No. 1 Stillwater in the quarterfinals on Saturday at Saratoga High School (5 p.m.).
SCHUYLERVILLE 79, HUDSON 59
Class B Opening Round
Hudson
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Isaih Maines;8;0;1;17
Jordan Cunningham;5;1;1;14
Kameron Taylor;2;0;0;4
Nathan Coppersmith;1;0;2;4
Dezmond Wallace;0;6;2;20
Totals;16;7;6;59
Schuylerville
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Otto Bolduc;3;0;0;6
Lukas Sherman;4;5;6;29
Ryan Dow;6;2;1;19
Owen Sherman;3;5;2;23
Anthony ;1;0;0;2
Totals;17;12;9;79
Hudson;20;16;11;12 — 59
Schuylerville;19;18;26;16 — 79
Up next: Schuylerville advances to meet second-seeded Cohoes in the quarterfinals on Friday at Hudson Valley CC (6:30 p.m.).
GREENWICH 76, RENSSELAER 51
Class CC Opening Round
Rensselaer
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Baker;6;0;0;12
Spickermen;2;1;1;8
Stallworth;2;0;1;5
Hall;1;2;0;8
Say;1;0;0;2
Vogel;2;2;0;10
Rider;0;2;0;6
Totals;14;7;2;51
Greenwich (14-7)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Jesse Kuzmich;8;2;5;27
Jacob Ziehm;4;1;0;11
Jayden Hughes;2;0;0;4
Gavin Blair;3;0;2;8
Joe Skiff;7;0;0;14
Deontae Bennett;4;1;1;12
Totals;28;4;8;76
Rensselaer;14;9;14;14 — 51
Greenwich;17;16;23;20 — 76
Up next: Sixth-seeded Greenwich next meets No. 3 Lake George on Saturday at Saratoga High School in the quarterfinals (1:30 p.m.)
HOOSICK FALLS 64, MAYFIELD 36
Class CC Opening Round
Mayfield (8-13)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Cam Abdella;1;0;0;2
Christian Scunziato;1;0;0;2
Hunter Jones;1;1;0;5
Nate Fetron;1;0;0;2
Britain Goodermote;3;0;1;7
Jake Peroff;4;0;0;8
Aiden Monroe;1;1;0;5
Sean Foreman;2;0;1;5
Totals;14;2;2;36
Hoosick Falls (12-9)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Miles Smith;1;0;1;3
Connor Jones;5;0;2;12
Dylan Baker;3;0;0;6
Jake Sparks;7;1;1;18
Josh Colegrove;0;0;1;1
Jack Cavanaugh;2;0;1;5
Andrew Sparks;4;1;0;11
Mat Kempf;0;0;1;1
Carson Glover;1;0;0;2
Michael Fratello;0;1;0;3
Tucker Thayne;1;0;0;2
Totals;24;3;7;64
Mayfield;6;11;7;12 — 36
Hoosick Falls;12;16;20;16 — 64
Other stats: J.Sparks (HoF) 8 rebounds. Baker (HoF) 5 assists.
Notes: Hoosick Falls used a 20-7 advantage in the third quarter to take a commanding 24-point lead and cruised to the opening round victory over Mayfield.
Up next: Hoosick Falls now plays No. 2 seed Chatham on Saturday at Saratoga High School (3:30 p.m.)
