ROUNDUP: Whitehall beats Cambridge; H-L, Glens Falls rally for wins

Cash Burgey scored 24 points as Whitehall defeated Cambridge 63-53 in a Class C opening round game on Tuesday. A 19-10 second-quarter run was the difference for the Railroaders.

Matt Harder hit the game-winning 3-pointer with 4.2 seconds left in regulation as Hadley-Luzerne edged Galway, 54-53. The Eagles were down by 11 going into the fourth quarter, but outscored Galway 23-11 over the final eight minutes.

Glens Falls also rallied for victory as Griffin Woodell, Kellen Driscoll and Cooper Nadler combined for 52 points in a 60-57 Class B victory over Watervliet. The Indians made 14 out of 16 free throws in the fourth quarter to finish off a fourth-quarter comeback.

Robbie Bolen scored 24 points as Saratoga Catholic bested Granville 50-35 in Class CC. Bolen scored 8 points in a decisive third quarter and Mark Hmura scored 15 points on 5-of-8 shooting from 3-point range.

Luke Sherman scored 29 points and Owen Sherman added 23 as Schuylerville downed Hudson in a Class B game.

Greenwich was a Class CC winner, rolling past Rensselaer 76-51 thanks to Jesse Kuzmich's 27-point effort. Hoosick Falls also made the CC quarterfinals with a decisive 64-36 win over Mayfield.

WHITEHALL 63, CAMBRIDGE 53

Class C Opening Round

Cambridge

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Dillon Hughes;2;2;1;11

Isaac Toleman;1;1;2;7

Mason MacDugall;0;0;0;0

Brandon Bouplan;0;0;0;0

Tully Maher;1;0;0;2

Logan Richetter;3;0;6;12

Logan Kessler;0;0;0;0

Isaac Wilkins;0;0;0;0

Jackson Thomas;4;1;2;13

Travis Yurschik;3;0;2;8

Totals;14;4;13;53

Whitehall (13-7)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Landon Stevens;0;1;0;3

Jake Whiting;0;0;0;0

Cash Burgey;4;2;10;24

Brandon Bakerian;3;2;0;12

Ethan Eggleston;0;0;0;0

Anthony Jones;0;0;0;0

Tyler Brooks;0;0;0;0

Tristan Foote;0;0;0;0

Latrell Evans;6;0;5;17

Isaiah Stevens;3;0;1;7

Totals;16;5;16;63

Cambridge;12;10;15;16 — 53

Whitehall;14;19;12;18 — 63

Up next: The sixth-seeded Railroaders advance to face third seed Berne-Knox in the quarterfinals on Saturday at Shenendehowa (1:30 p.m.)

HADLEY-LUZERNE 54, GALWAY 53

Class C Opening Round

Galway

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Casey Clark;11;0;0;22

Josh Lovelass;1;2;4;12

Ryan Pudney;0;1;0;3

Myles Pleasants;2;0;0;4

Zach Kenyon;3;0;3;9

Thomas Villano;1;0;1;3

Gavin O'Neil;0;0;0;0

Colin Anderson;0;0;0;0

Totals;18;3;8;53

Hadley-Luzerne

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Caeden Wilson;0;1;0;3

Matthew Harder;4;3;1;18

Liam Hughes;0;0;0;0

Josh Foley;2;2;1;11

Josh Ellis;2;2;0;10

Alex Mattison;4;1;0;11

Zack Caldwell;0;0;1;1

Totals;12;9;3;54

Galway;17;9;16;11 — 53

Hadley-Luzerne;17;7;7;23 — 54

Up next: The eighth-seeded Eagles move on to face No. 1 seed Maple Hill in the quarterfinals on Saturday at Shen (5 p.m.).

GLENS FALLS 60, WATERVLIET 57

Class B Opening Round

Watervliet

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Wilson;1;2;2;10

Chaplin;7;0;2;16

Holloway;3;2;1;13

Cyrus;2;0;1;5

Ethier;0;0;0;0

Wistuk;0;0;0;0

Torres;1;0;0;2

Hailey;1;1;0;5

Wroblewski;3;0;0;6

Totals;18;5;6;57

Glens Falls (12-9)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Griffin Woodell;9;0;2;20

Kellen Driscoll;2;1;11;18

Cooper Nadler;3;1;5;14

Cole Bennett;2;0;4;8

Totals;16;2;22;60

Watervliet;19;11;15;12 — 57

Glens Falls;11;12;17;20 — 60

Up next: No. 8 seed Glens Falls advance to face the Tamarac/Schalmont winner on Friday at Hudson Valley Community College (8 p.m.) in the quarterfinals.

SARATOGA CATHOLIC 50,

GRANVILLE 35

Class CC Opening Round

Saratoga Central Catholic

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Robbie Bolen;8;1;5;24

Mark Hmura;0;5;0;15

Danny Mantia;0;0;0;0

Ryan Condry;0;0;0;0

Justin Duscher;1;0;0;2

Aidan Crowther;0;1;0;3

Cam Khoury;0;2;0;6

Aidan Dunne;0;0;0;0

Totals;9;9;5;50

Granville (11-8)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Logan Harrington;1;0;0;2

Alex Harrington;3;0;1;7

Cody Nelson;0;0;0;0

Caleb Nelson;4;1;2;13

Connor Farrell;1;0;2;4

Nate Rathbun;0;0;3;3

Alex Torres;3;0;1;7

Totals;12;1;9;36

Spa Catholic;14;9;19;8 — 50

Granville;5;11;8;11 — 35

Other stats: Bolen (SCC) 7 rebounds, 7 steals. Condry (SCC) 6 rebounds. Mantia (SCC) 7 assists.

Up next: Spa Catholic moves on to face No. 1 Stillwater in the quarterfinals on Saturday at Saratoga High School (5 p.m.).

SCHUYLERVILLE 79, HUDSON 59

Class B Opening Round

Hudson

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Isaih Maines;8;0;1;17

Jordan Cunningham;5;1;1;14

Kameron Taylor;2;0;0;4

Nathan Coppersmith;1;0;2;4

Dezmond Wallace;0;6;2;20

Totals;16;7;6;59

Schuylerville

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Otto Bolduc;3;0;0;6

Lukas Sherman;4;5;6;29

Ryan Dow;6;2;1;19

Owen Sherman;3;5;2;23

Anthony ;1;0;0;2

Totals;17;12;9;79

Hudson;20;16;11;12 — 59

Schuylerville;19;18;26;16 — 79

Up next: Schuylerville advances to meet second-seeded Cohoes in the quarterfinals on Friday at Hudson Valley CC (6:30 p.m.).

GREENWICH 76, RENSSELAER 51

Class CC Opening Round

Rensselaer

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Baker;6;0;0;12

Spickermen;2;1;1;8

Stallworth;2;0;1;5

Hall;1;2;0;8

Say;1;0;0;2

Vogel;2;2;0;10

Rider;0;2;0;6

Totals;14;7;2;51

Greenwich (14-7)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Jesse Kuzmich;8;2;5;27

Jacob Ziehm;4;1;0;11

Jayden Hughes;2;0;0;4

Gavin Blair;3;0;2;8

Joe Skiff;7;0;0;14

Deontae Bennett;4;1;1;12

Totals;28;4;8;76

Rensselaer;14;9;14;14 — 51

Greenwich;17;16;23;20 — 76

Up next: Sixth-seeded Greenwich next meets No. 3 Lake George on Saturday at Saratoga High School in the quarterfinals (1:30 p.m.)

HOOSICK FALLS 64, MAYFIELD 36

Class CC Opening Round

Mayfield (8-13)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Cam Abdella;1;0;0;2

Christian Scunziato;1;0;0;2

Hunter Jones;1;1;0;5

Nate Fetron;1;0;0;2

Britain Goodermote;3;0;1;7

Jake Peroff;4;0;0;8

Aiden Monroe;1;1;0;5

Sean Foreman;2;0;1;5

Totals;14;2;2;36

Hoosick Falls (12-9)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Miles Smith;1;0;1;3

Connor Jones;5;0;2;12

Dylan Baker;3;0;0;6

Jake Sparks;7;1;1;18

Josh Colegrove;0;0;1;1

Jack Cavanaugh;2;0;1;5

Andrew Sparks;4;1;0;11

Mat Kempf;0;0;1;1

Carson Glover;1;0;0;2

Michael Fratello;0;1;0;3

Tucker Thayne;1;0;0;2

Totals;24;3;7;64

Mayfield;6;11;7;12 — 36

Hoosick Falls;12;16;20;16 — 64

Other stats: J.Sparks (HoF) 8 rebounds. Baker (HoF) 5 assists.

Notes: Hoosick Falls used a 20-7 advantage in the third quarter to take a commanding 24-point lead and cruised to the opening round victory over Mayfield.

Up next: Hoosick Falls now plays No. 2 seed Chatham on Saturday at Saratoga High School (3:30 p.m.)

