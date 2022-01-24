ROUNDUP: Warrensburg wins in first game since Jan. 4

In Warrensburg’s first boys basketball game in 20 days, the Burghers defeated Hartford 54-46 in Adirondack League action Monday action.

Stevie Schloss hit a deep 3-pointer with less than two minutes to play to put Warrensburg up by six and open up a close game. Evan LaPell recorded a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds. Dan Cunniffe held Hartford’s leading scorer Ray Harrington to nine points, half of his average.

Also Monday, Hunter Ingram scored 18 points and Justin McWhorter added 17 to lead Argyle to a 59-42 victory over Whitehall.

WARRENSBURG 54, HARTFORD 46

League: Adirondack League

Hartford

2P 3P FT TP

Drake Stewart 0 1 2 5

Ray Harrington 0 2 3 9

Cody Baker 0 1 0 3

Logan Reynolds 1 1 0 5

Nate Fiske 3 0 0 6

Jimmy Lavin 5 0 0 10

Austin Wells 3 0 2 8

Totals 12 5 7 46

Warrensburg (3-3, 5-3)

2P 3P FT TP

Stevie Schloss 3 3 6 21

Dan Cunniffe 1 3 1 12

Evan LaPell 4 0 3 11

Brady Cheney 2 0 2 6

Tyler Powers 1 0 0 2

Bryn Jones 1 0 0 2

Totals 12 6 12 54

Hartford 13 8 9 16 — 46

Warrensburg 10 10 16 18 — 54

Other stats: LaPell (War) 11 rebounds, 3 assists. Schloss (War) 7 rebounds. Cheney (War) 7 rebounds. Cunniffe (War) 7 assists.

ARGYLE 59, WHITEHALL 42

League: Adirondack League

Argyle

2P 3P FT TP

Brandon Saunders 1 0 0 2

Hunter Ingram 5 1 5 18

Dru Austin 0 0 0 0

Derrick Liddle 3 2 1 13

Lucas Kenusley 0 1 0 3

Talha Dar 0 0 0 0

Caysey McWhorter 0 0 0 0

Zack Riley 1 0 0 2

Jared Montello 2 0 0 4

Bradley Koopman 0 0 0 0

Justin McWhorter 8 0 1 17

Totals 20 4 7 59

Whitehall (7-4, 9-5)

2P 3P FT TP

Landon Stevens 0 0 0 0

Jake Whiting 1 1 0 5

Cash Burgey 2 1 2 9

Brandon Bakerian 4 0 3 11

Ethan Eggleston 0 0 0 0

Anthony Jones 0 0 1 1

Tyler Brooks 3 2 0 12

Tristan Foote 0 0 0 0

Latrell Evans 1 0 0 2

Isaiah Stevens 1 0 0 2

Totals 12 4 6 42

Argyle 12 18 12 17 — 59

Whitehall 8 10 13 11 — 42

GREENWICH 58, SCHUYLERVILLE 55

League: Non-league

Schuylerville

2P 3P FT TP

Nick Abruscato 1 0 0 2

Otto Bolduc 3 2 0 12

Lukas Sherman 6 1 0 15

Ryan Dow 1 0 0 2

Carson Patrick 2 0 0 4

Owen Sherman 6 1 3 18

Jack Gulick 1 0 0 2

Totals 20 4 3 55

Greenwich (8-4)

2P 3P FT TP

Jesse Kuzmich 2 6 0 22

Jacob Ziehm 2 1 2 9

Jayden Hughes 3 2 0 12

Gavin Blair 0 0 1 1

Ryan Alling 3 0 1 7

Joe Skiff 2 0 0 4

Deontae Bennett 0 0 3 3

Totals 12 9 7 58

Schuylerville 14 10 17 14 — 55

Greenwich 12 16 16 14 — 58

JV: Schuylerville won

NEWCOMB 55, BOLTON 48

League: MVAC

Newcomb

2P 3P FT TP

Logan Bush 9 4 3 33

Eric Bush 0 1 0 3

Jordan Colon 1 1 3 8

Josh Armstrong 2 0 0 4

Marcus Armstrong 3 0 1 7

Totals 15 6 7 55

Bolton (4-7, 4-10)

2P 3P FT TP

Jaxon Egloff 2 3 3 16

Jace Hubert 3 3 3 18

Andrew Johnson 0 0 0 0

Sullivan Eager 1 0 0 2

Addison Kelley 1 0 0 2

Chris Becker 2 0 0 4

Tyler Trowbridge 2 0 2 6

Lukas Becker 0 0 0 0

Totals 11 6 8 48

Newcomb 9 16 11 19 — 55

Bolton 7 13 14 14 — 48

Other stats: Hubert (Bol) 8 rebounds.

SARATOGA CATHOLIC 62, CORINTH 30

League: Non-league

Saratoga Catholic (5-8)

2P 3P FT TP

Robbie Bolen 5 1 0 13

Aidan Crowther 3 0 0 6

Mark Hmura 2 4 0 16

Justin Duscher 0 4 0 12

Danny Mantia 0 1 0 3

Ryan Condry 1 0 2 4

Aidan Dunne 2 0 0 4

Will Emery 1 0 0 2

Matt Murphy 1 0 0 2

Totals 15 10 2 62

Corinth

2P 3P FT TP

Winslow 1 0 0 2

Loright 0 0 3 3

Chaney 0 0 1 1

Brownell 1 0 0 2

Wiseman 2 0 0 4

Guilder 3 2 0 12

Wood 1 0 0 2

Tedesco 1 0 0 2

White 0 0 0 0

Whicham 1 0 0 2

Totals 10 2 4 30

Spa Catholic 7 20 25 10 — 62

Corinth 8 6 5 11 — 30

Other stats: Crowther (SCC) 6 rebounds. Mantia (SCC) 6 assists.

