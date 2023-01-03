ROUNDUP: Warrensburg pulls off rare win over Lake George; Hudson Falls bounces back

WARRENSBURG — Stevie Schloss poured in 26 points Tuesday night to lead the Warrensburg boys basketball team to a rare 58-28 Adirondack League victory over rival Lake George.

According to the Burghers, it was their first victory over Lake George in boys basketball in nearly 21 years — not since a 63-62 buzzer-beating win on Jan. 21, 2002 at the then-Glens Falls Civic Center.

On Tuesday, Evan LaPell added 12 points, Caden Allen had 10, and Brady Cheney chipped in with nine points and 16 rebounds as Warrensburg improved to 4-1 in the league, 7-2 overall.

Luke Sheldon led the Warriors (1-4, 1-6) with seven points.

HUDSON FALLS 62, BURNT HILLS 52: Peyton Smith scored 22 points as Hudson Falls bounced back from its first loss with a non-league victory over Burnt Hills.

Noah Williamson added 17 points and Noah Tyler had 11 for the Tigers, who improved to 6-1 overall after losing Saturday's non-league matchup with Ballston Spa.

Alex Doin led the visiting Spartans with 16 points, Ben Kline added 13 and Noah DiCaprio had 11 for Burnt Hills.

AVERILL PARK 52, SOUTH GLENS FALLS 35: Landon Casey netted 11 points and Boston White had nine, but the Bulldogs fell to Averill Park in a non-league matchup. South High fell to 3-6 overall with the loss.

HOOSICK FALLS 51, GREENWICH 49: Jacob Ziehm scored 16 points, but it was not enough for the Witches as they fell short to Hoosick Falls in Wasaren League action.

Ryan Ingber added 11 points and Ryan Alling had nine for Greenwich (2-3, 6-4).

Carson Glover netted 13 points and Jake Sparks had 12 to lead the Panthers (2-1, 5-3), who also got nine points apiece from Mat Kempf and Aiden Fleming.