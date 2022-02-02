ROUNDUP: Warrensburg clinches Division 2; Argyle tops Cougars

Dan Cunniffe turned in a triple-double and Warrensburg sprinted out to an early lead on the way to a 72-37 win over Fort Edward on Wednesday. The Burghers clinched Division 2 and earned a spot in the Adirondack League semifinals.

Derrick Liddle scored 21 points as Argyle beat North Warren 59-39 to improve to 10-2 in the league in a battle of Division 3 teams. Lake George improved to 12-1 in the league with a 60-45 victory over Hadley-Luzerne.

Jack Dornan nailed two free throws with 8 seconds remaining to seal Fort Ann's 52-46 victory over Section VII’s Schroon Lake. In the Wasaren League, Hoosic Valley beat Greenwich, 73-67.

WARRENSBURG 72, FORT EDWARD 37

League: Adirondack League

Fort Edward

2P 3P FT TP

Zach Bartholomew 4 0 0 8

Ash Sullivan 5 0 0 10

Bryce Tyler 4 1 2 13

Mike Glass 1 0 0 2

Brian Hurburt 2 0 0 4

Totals 16 1 2 37

Warrensburg (8-4, 10-4)

2P 3P FT TP

Dan Cunniffe 4 4 1 21

Stevie Schloss 6 2 1 19

Brady Cheney 5 1 3 16

Evan LaPell 6 0 0 12

Tyler Powers 2 0 0 4

Totals 23 7 5 72

Fort Edward 4 6 13 14 — 37

Warrensburg 27 16 20 9 — 72

Other stats: Cheney (War) 12 rebounds, 3 assists. Cunniffe (War) 10 rebounds, 12 assists. Shcloss (War) 8 rebounds. Schloss (War) 3 assists.

JV: Fort Edward won.

Notes: Dan Cunniffe had a triple double of 21 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists. Brady Cheney had a double double with 16 points and 12 rebouds. Stevie Schloss and Evan LaPell scored 19 and 12, respectively. This was Warrensburg’s seventh game, and sixth win, in 10 days.

ARGYLE 59, NORTH WARREN 39

League: Adirondack League

North Warren (8-2)

2P 3P FT TP

Tommy Conway 0 0 0 0

Sean Evans 0 2 4 10

Zack Hopper 0 0 2 2

Andrew Beadnell 1 0 2 4

Cooper Morehouse 1 0 1 3

Angelo Willete 0 0 2 2

Derrick Tyrell 6 1 0 15

Dylan Carasian 0 1 0 3

Totals 8 4 11 39

Argyle (10-2)

2P 3P FT TP

Brandon Saunders 2 3 0 13

Hunter Ingram 1 1 4 9

Dru Austin 0 0 0 0

Derrick Liddle 5 3 2 21

Lucas Kingsley 0 0 0 0

Talha Dar 0 0 0 0

Cayden McWhorter 1 0 0 2

Zack Riley 0 0 0 0

Jared Montello 3 0 1 7

Brad Koopman 0 0 1 1

Justin McWhorter 3 0 0 6

Totals 15 7 8 59

North Warren 6 13 6 14 — 39

Argyle 9 16 14 20 — 59

Other stats: McWhorter J. (Arg) 13 rebounds. Montello (Arg) 7 rebounds. Saunders (Arg) 5 rebounds.

Notes: Argyle won a battle of top Division 3 teams.

LAKE GEORGE 60, HADLEY-LUZERNE 45

League: Adirondack League

Lake George (12-1, 14-3)

2P 3P FT TP

Cameron Orr 7 0 3 17

Dan Barber 1 0 0 2

Julius Moffitt 1 5 1 18

Luke Sheldon 2 0 1 5

Isaas Herricle 1 0 0 2

Ryan Becker 4 2 0 14

Jack Welch 0 0 0 0

Josh Unser 1 0 0 2

Aiden Osbourne 0 0 0 0

Totals 17 7 5 60

Hadley-Luzerne

2P 3P FT TP

Jack Waterhouse 0 0 0 0

Caeden Wilson 1 1 0 5

Matt Harder 3 2 0 12

Liam Hughes 3 0 3 9

Josh Foley 2 0 0 4

Josh Ellis 2 0 4 8

Alex Mattison 2 1 0 7

Zack Caldwell 0 0 0 0

Totals 13 4 7 45

Lake George 14 14 21 11 — 60

Hadley-Luzerne 12 9 9 15 — 45

JV: Lake George won.

FORT ANN 52, SCHROON LAKE 46

League: Non-league

Fort Ann (5-8, 7-10)

2P 3P FT TP

Jackson Paige 0 1 0 3

Ryan Blondin 2 0 0 4

Dylan Brown 6 0 2 14

Garrett Brown 0 0 0 0

Callon Sutliff 0 2 1 7

Cullen Jackson 3 2 2 14

Javier Hernandez 0 0 0 0

Riley Stranahan 0 0 0 0

Alejandro Stowhas 0 0 0 0

Jack Dornan 3 0 4 10

Totals 14 5 9 52

Schroon Lake

2P 3P FT TP

Austin Hartwell 0 1 0 3

Carter Hart 3 0 4 10

Isaiah Pelkey 5 2 0 16

Ethan Phillips 0 0 0 0

Afnan Wasif 1 0 1 3

Corbin Baker 6 0 2 14

Totals 15 3 7 46

Fort Ann 18 15 12 7 — 52

Schroon Lake 17 14 9 6 — 46

Other stats: Dornan (FA) 10 rebounds. Blondin (FA) 9 rebounds. D. Brown (FA) 5 assists.

Notes: Dornan led the Cardinals with 10 rebounds.

HOOSIC VALLEY 73, GREENWICH 67

League: Wasaren League

Hoosic Valley

2P 3P FT TP

Finkle 1 0 0 2

Eddy 1 2 3 11

Carner 6 0 3 15

Reilly 8 0 7 23

Eckler 3 0 6 12

Wiley 5 0 0 10

Totals 24 2 19 73

Greenwich (10-7)

2P 3P FT TP

Jesse Kuzmich 2 0 2 6

Jacob Ziehm 1 2 2 10

Jayden Hughes 1 2 1 9

Gavin Blair 1 0 0 2

Joe Skiff 6 1 3 18

Deontae Bennett 9 1 1 22

Totals 20 6 9 67

Hoosic Valley 21 25 11 16 — 73

Greenwich 12 16 21 18 — 67

JV: Hoosic Valley won.

QUEENSBURY 56, SOUTH GLENS FALLS 43

League: Foothills Council, Tuesday

South Glens Falls

2P 3P FT TP

Trey Marcil 3 0 0 6

Max Lilac 3 1 1 10

Peyton Viger 0 0 0 0

Brandon Stimpson 1 1 1 6

Orion Delisle 4 0 1 9

Daniel Cohen 0 0 1 1

Andrew Davis 3 1 0 9

Jake Carpenter 1 0 0 2

Totals 15 3 4 43

Queensbury

2P 3P FT TP

Trey Bailey 9 0 3 21

Aidan Bleibtrey 3 0 1 7

Ethan Starr 1 0 2 4

Ryan Havern 0 0 0 0

Ryan Blanchard 2 1 2 9

Deondre Guignard 2 0 0 4

Zion Freeman 3 0 0 6

Gage Berube 0 0 0 0

Koda Jones 0 0 1 1

Mike Kilgallon 2 0 0 4

Adrian Caron 0 0 0 0

Jeremih Cross 0 0 0 0

Tom Kenny 0 0 0 0

Totals 22 1 9 56

South High 9 8 8 18 — 43

Queensbury 12 18 14 12 — 56

Other stats: Lilac (SGF) 4 assists. Freeman (Q) 7 rebounds. Bailey (Q) 6 rebounds.

JV: Queensbury won.

