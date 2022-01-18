ROUNDUP: Tigers beat SGF; Horses win in overtime

HUDSON FALLS 70,

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 47

League: Foothills Council

South Glens Falls

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Stimpson;3;0;0;6

Carpenter;1;4;2;16

Viger;1;0;0;2

Lilac;5;0;0;10

Marcil;2;0;0;4

Davis;1;0;0;2

DeLisle;3;0;1;7

Totals;16;4;3;47

Hudson Falls (10-2, 9-1)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Ben Swartz;6;1;1;16

Noah Tyler;1;0;1;3

Joe LaPan;1;0;0;2

Noah Williamson;1;3;2;13

Connor Rogers;0;1;0;3

Ethan Boucher;0;0;0;0

Evan Kwasniewski;3;0;1;7

Peyton Smith;8;0;9;25

Jayden Hardwick;0;0;1;1

Totals;20;5;15;70

South High;12;14;10;11 — 47

Hudson Falls;14;18;14;24 — 70

Other stats: Smith (HuF) 14 rebounds.

Notes: Hudson Falls was led by strong performances from Peyton Smith, Ben Swartz and Noah Williamson. The Tigers won every quarter.

SCHUYLERVILLE 35,

BROADALBIN-PERTH 32 (OT)

League: Foothills Council

Schuylerville

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Luke Sherman;3;1;1;10

Ryan Dow;0;1;0;3

Owen Sherman;3;1;0;9

Jack Gulick;0;0;2;2

Carson Patrick;0;2;5;11

Totals;6;5;8;35

Broadalbin-Perth

;2P;3P;FT;TP

A. DiCaterino;1;1;0;5

Magliocca;3;0;0;6

Savoie;1;0;1;3

M. DiCaterino;1;4;0;14

Rogers;1;0;0;2

Russom;1;0;0;2

Totals;8;5;1;32

Schuylerville;2;11;9;8;5 — 35

Broad.-Perth;8;5;12;5;2 — 32

GLENS FALLS 53, QUEENSBURY 37

League: Foothills Council

Queensbury

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Bailey;6;1;3;18

Beribe;0;1;0;3

Freeman;3;1;0;9

Guignord;1;0;1;3

Havern;1;0;0;2

Starr;1;0;0;2

Totals;12;3;4;37

Glens Falls

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Woodell;7;0;0;14

Harrington;1;0;0;2

McClenning;1;1;0;5

Driscoll;2;3;6;19

Nadler;0;1;0;3

Gormley;2;0;0;4

Bennett;3;0;0;6

Totals;16;5;6;53

Queensbury;4;11;15;7 — 37

Glens Falls;14;19;7;13 — 53

JV: Glens Falls won.

FORT EDWARD 72, CORINTH 49

League: Adirondack League

Corinth (0-8, 0-7)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

J. Winslow;0;0;0;0

K. Wright;0;2;0;6

C. Cheney;0;0;0;0

M. Brownell;2;0;0;4

A. Wiseman;1;0;0;2

Z. Guilder;5;4;1;23

G. Wickham;0;1;0;3

C. Wiseman;0;0;0;0

S. Tedesco;1;0;0;2

D. White;3;1;0;9

Totals;12;8;1;49

Fort Edward (2-9, 1-8)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Z. Bartholomew;1;1;1;6

A. Sullivan;9;0;4;22

B. Tyler;4;2;1;15

M. Glass;3;0;0;6

B. Kamburelis;8;2;1;23

D. Catone;0;0;0;0

G. Glass;0;0;0;0

B Hurlburt;0;0;0;0

Totals;25;5;7;72

Corinth;11;16;13;9 — 49

Fort Edward;17;16;20;19 — 72

Other stats: Sullivan (FE) 9 rebounds, 9 assists. Bartholomew (FE) 11 rebounds. M. Glass (FE) 8 rebounds.

JV: Fort Edward won.

FORT ANN 47, SALEM 36

League: Adirondack League

Fort Ann

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Dylan Brown;2;4;0;16

Garrett Brown;0;2;0;6

Callon Sutliff;1;3;1;12

Jack Dornan;4;0;2;10

Javier Hernandez;1;0;1;3

Totals;8;9;4;47

Salem

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Connor Chilson;5;2;3;19

Zach Johnson;3;0;1;7

Altwon Webster;4;0;2;10

Totals;12;2;6;36

Fort Ann;15;10;10;12 — 47

Salem;7;8;9;12 — 36

Other stats: Hernandez (FA) 7 rebounds. D. Brown (FA) 5 assists. Johnson (Sal) 8 rebounds. Chilson (Sal) 4 assists.

Notes: Dylan Brown led Fort Ann to the win with 16 points and 5 assists. Callon Sutliff (12) and Jack Dornan (10) were also double digit scores for Fort Ann. Connor Chilson led the Generals with an unusual double double of 19 points and 10 steals. Altwon Webster added 10 points for Salem.

ARGYLE 67, HADLEY-LUZERNE 50

League: Adirondack League

Hadley-Luzerne

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Caeden Wilson;5;1;1;14

Matt Harder;3;1;2;11

Joshua Foley;0;2;0;6

Josh Ellis;2;1;0;7

Ryan Lott Diamond;2;0;3;7

Alex Mattison;1;0;1;3

Zach Caldwell;1;0;0;2

Totals;14;5;7;50

Argyle

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Brandon Saunders;6;0;0;12

Hunter Ingram;2;4;0;16

Dru Austin;0;2;1;7

Derrick Liddle;1;4;0;14

Jared Montello;2;0;0;4

Justin McWhorter;7;0;0;14

Totals;18;10;1;67

Hadley-Luzerne;5;12;17;16 — 50

Argyle;16;16;19;16 — 67

LAKE GEORGE 55, HARTFORD 32

League: Adirondack League

Hartford

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Drake Stewart;1;1;0;5

Logan Reynolds;0;2;0;6

Ray Harrington;2;0;3;7

Jim Lavin;3;0;2;8

Austin Wells;2;0;0;4

Cole Gauthier;1;0;0;2

Totals;9;3;5;32

Lake George

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Cameron Orr;5;5;5;30

Julius Moffitt;4;3;0;17

Luke Sheldon;1;0;0;2

Jack Welch;1;0;2;4

Josh Unser;1;0;0;2

Totals;12;8;7;55

Hartford;8;7;11;6 — 32

Lake George;17;12;20;6 — 55

Other stats: Lavin (Hart) 8 rebounds. Baker (Hart) 5 rebounds. Wells (Hart) 4 rebounds. Harrington (Hart) 2 assists. Sheldon (LG) 17 rebounds. Orr (LG) 5 rebounds, 3 assists. Welch (LG) 5 rebounds. Moffitt (LG) 3 assists.

JV: Lake George won.

JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 53,

INDIAN LAKE-LONG LAKE 31

League: MVAC

Indian Lake-Long Lake

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Joey Brouthers;5;0;2;12

Garrett Hutchins;4;0;0;8

Deuce Hosley;0;0;0;0

Jacob Hall;1;0;0;2

Alec Fraisier;4;0;1;9

Garrit Clark;0;0;0;0

Jeff Morse;0;0;0;0

Logan Kendall;0;0;0;0

Totals;14;0;3;31

Johnsburg-Minerva (2-5, 2-8)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Caden Degroat;2;1;0;7

Yanden Cleveland;10;0;1;21

Brian Burkhardt;0;0;0;0

Brayden Poirer;1;0;0;2

Nate Vanderwarker;1;0;0;2

Angelo Galle;2;0;0;4

Tyler Moses;0;0;0;0

Andrew Prosser;0;0;0;0

Noah Moffitt;0;0;0;0

Rodney Wolfe;6;1;2;17

Totals;22;2;3;53

Indian/Long Lake;10;2;13;6 — 31

J'burg-Minerva;10;17;13;13 — 53

Other stats: Wolfe (J-M) 20 rebounds, 3 assists. Galle (J-M) 7 rebounds. Cleveland (J-M) 5 rebounds, 5 assists. Degroat (J-M) 2 assists.

Notes: After a slow start, Johnsburg-Minerva stepped up on defense and used a strong second quarter to pull away. Yanden Cleveland led the way with 21 points, while Rodney Wolfe came off the bench to record 17 points and 20 rebounds.

NEWCOMB 58, WELLS 42

League: MVAC

Wells (3-3, 3-4)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

S Koniszewski;1;0;0;2

Allen;2;0;0;4

Msimanga;3;2;2;14

Stuart;2;0;2;6

Simmons;1;0;0;2

M Koniszewski;3;0;1;7

O'Rourke;2;1;0;7

Blowers;0;0;0;0

Totals;14;3;5;42

Newcomb (3-1, 3-1)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Logan Bush;6;4;1;25

Eric Bush;1;2;0;8

Lamos;0;0;0;0

Aguilar;0;0;0;0

Zaystev;0;0;0;0

Colon;1;2;0;8

Fifield;1;0;0;2

Josh Armstrong;3;0;1;7

Marcus Armstrong;4;0;0;8

Al-Qtam;0;0;0;0

Totals;16;8;2;58

Wells;11;8;7;16 — 42

Newcomb;15;12;22;9 — 58

Notes: Sophomore Logan Bush with another dominant performance with 25 points.

